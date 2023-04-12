Each week during the three sports seasons, the News-Post will honor a boys and girls Athlete of the Week and mention others who were in consideration from the previous seven days of action.
(April 5-11)
BOYS
Josh Skowronski, St. John’s Catholic Prep baseball
The senior delivered a seventh-inning grand slam to send the Vikings past Miller School of Albermarle 8-5 on Tuesday in the Forest Acres Classic in South Carolina. He had three hits and five RBIs in the game. In a 10-3 win last Wednesday against Severn School, he had a solo shot among his three hits, driving in a pair of runs.
GIRLS
Ellery Bowman, Middletown girls lacrosse
The Knights senior notched her 200th career point Tuesday on a night when she scored five goals in a 21-7 rout of Catoctin. She contributed five goals and two assists in last Thursday’s 13-7 win over Linganore.
SHOUT OUTS
— Middletown baseball’s Tyler Haupt threw a no-hitter to beat Williamsport 8-0 last Wednesday. He walked two with six strikeouts, plus had two hits and an RBI at the plate.
— Urbana baseball’s Keegan Johnson swatted three triples among four hits and also twirled a complete-game two-hitter with 11 strikeouts last Wednesday in defeating Linganore 12-2 in six innings.
— Tuscarora softball’s Avery Neuman fanned all nine batters she faced last Wednesday in a 5-4 loss to North Hagerstown. She also had two hits, including a double. On Monday, in a 3-2 loss to Linganore, she went 4-for-4 with a double and tossed a complete-game four-hitter with eight strikeouts and zero earned runs.
— Linganore boys lacrosse goalie Jackson Curtis made nine saves in a tight 4-3 win over Middletown last Thursday.
— Catoctin boys lacrosse’s Jameson Doll collected five goals and two assists in a 17-4 win last Thursday over Boonsboro.
— Catoctin girls lacrosse’s Lauren Kelly piled up seven goals with three draw controls as the Cougars topped Boonsboro 13-9 last Thursday.
— Frederick girls lacrosse’s Nicole Sibold got her 100th career point, finishing with four goals and one assist, as the Cadets rolled past Thomas Johnson 14-3 last Thursday.
— A nine-point outing from Allison Finley paced Oakdale girls lacrosse in a 20-11 win over Tuscarora last Thursday. She had seven goals and two assists.
— Catoctin baseball’s Peyton Castellow went the distance in a 6-2 win over Walkersville last Thursday, allowing two runs on six hits with eight strikeouts.
— Linganore softball’s Camryn MacKay went deep twice in a 13-1, five-inning pasting of South Hagerstown last Thursday. She added a double and drove in four runs. On Monday, she threw a complete-game, allowing two runs (none earned) on six hits with six strikeouts to beat Tuscarora 3-2.
— Catoctin’s Taylor Smith recorded a four-hit shutout of previously unbeaten Walkersville last Thursday, registering 12 strikeouts — including the final four batters she faced — in a 1-0 win. She then went the distance Monday in a 5-3 win over Williamsport, allowing four hits and fanning 10.
— Middletown girls lacrosse goalie Helen Bartman produced timely and difficult saves throughout the Knights’ 13-7 win against Linganore, finishing with 12 in all, last Thursday.
— In his first race of the spring, Catoctin sprinter Brody Buffington turned in a sizzling time of 10.31 seconds in the 100-meter dash last Thursday during a tri-meet against Urbana and Tuscarora.
— Tuscarora track and field’s Nate El-Taher and Celeste Rodriguez-Aguilar each completed the 200-400 double, winning both events a tri-meet against Urbana and Catoctin.
— Thomas Johnson’s boys track and field team captured the team title at Saturday’s Don Boyer Invitational, scoring 132 points.
— Urbana’s girls track and field team won Saturday’s Don Boyer Invitational with a whopping 171 points. The Hawks’ Angeline Amefia won the 100 hurdles and was part of the winning 4x200 relay team.
— Tuscarora boys lacrosse goalie Nate Fox racked up 15 saves last Thursday in an 11-7 home win over Oakdale in which the Titans were missing five starters due to injury and illness.
— Catoctin baseball’s Joey McMannis whiffed nine in a two-hitter to beat Williamsport 17-3 in five innings Monday. Over the weekend, he hit a grand slam in a 13-3 win over Morgantown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.