Each week during the three sports seasons, the News-Post will honor a boys and girls Athlete of the Week and mention others who were in consideration from the previous seven days of action.
(April 6-12)
BOYS
Brody Buffington, Catoctin boys track and field
The Cougars junior ran a scorching 10.78 seconds to win the 100-meter dash Saturday at the Don Boyer invitational. He also won the long jump with a leap of 22-5 1/2. Both were personal bests and put him atop the Frederick County leaders list.
GIRLS
Carleigh Magers, Urbana softball
The sophomore drove in all three of the Hawks’ runs, including the game-winner on a single in the bottom of the seventh inning to sneak past Walkersville 3-2 on Monday. She also had two hits in a 6-2 win over TJ on Friday.
SHOUT OUTS
— St. John’s Catholic Prep girls lacrosse player Addison Scanlon had six goals and six draw controls in a 17-10 win over Friends School last Wednesday. Then, in a loss to Mercy on Friday, she added five goals and an assist.
— Frederick girls lacrosse player Cedar Shapiro broke the Cadets’ single-game record for assists with seven and also had three goals in a 22-2 rout of South Hagerstown last Thursday.
— Walkersville’s Travis Remsberg pitched a complete-game three-hitter with six strikeouts and added a double in the Lions’ 2-1 win over Middletown last Friday.
— Middletown’s Hayley Lucido won the 400-meter dash and 800-meter run Saturday at the Don Boyer Invitational.
— Middletown’s Ava Allen won the 100-meter hurdles and pole vault at the Don Boyer Invitational.
— Urbana baseball’s Riley Smith had three hits, including a triple, with three runs as the Hawks beat TJ 10-0 on Saturday. Then, he drove in three runs in their 15-2 win over Frederick on the same day.
— Linganore’s Cole Stansbury scored an overtime goal to defeat Middletown 9-8 last Thursday in boys lacrosse.
— Linganore’s Gracie Wilson went 5-for-6 with a home run, double and five RBIs in a win over Tuscarora on Friday as the Lancers improved to 6-1.
— Walkersville pitcher Caroline Hinkelman kept the potent Middletown bats silent last Friday, tossing a complete-game, five-hit shutout in a 5-0 win, sending the Lions to 6-1.
— St. John’s Catholic Prep baseball player Griffin Puvel went 3-for-3, including a double, with three RBIs to lead the Vikings to a 6-5 victory over Annapolis Area Christian on Monday.
— Urbana baseball’s Brendan Yagesh homered, tripled, had three RBIs and earned the win by pitching five innings with no earned runs as the Hawks beat Walkersville to improve to 7-1 on Monday.
— Brunswick baseball’s Oliver Ellison went 3-for-3 with a walk and a pair of RBIs at the plate, and also tossed a complete game, allowing an unearned run and five hits while striking out nine Tuesday in an 8-1 win over Walkersville.
— Walkersville boys lacrosse’s Blake Shoemaker scored six goals with three assists in the Lions’ 19-6 win over TJ on Tuesday night.
— Linganore girls lacrosse’s Reese Wallich contributed three goals with four assists in the Lancer’s 16-4 win over Frederick on Tuesday night.
