Each week during the three sports seasons, the News-Post will honor a boys and girls Athlete of the Week and mention others who were in consideration from the previous seven days of action.
(Aug. 30-Sept. 5)
Each week during the three sports seasons, the News-Post will honor a boys and girls Athlete of the Week and mention others who were in consideration from the previous seven days of action.
(Aug. 30-Sept. 5)
BOYS
A.J. Allen, Thomas Johnson football
The Patriots’ senior quarterback ran for a trio of touchdowns, threw for two and had an interception in the Patriots’ season-opening 37-18 win over Washington (West Virginia) on Saturday. Allen completed 7 of 13 passes for 178 yards.
GIRLS
Jayanna Goines, Frederick flag football
The Cadets’ junior center snagged the winning touchdown from Kacee Martin with one hand from 3 yards out in a stunning 1-0 overtime victory as the Cadets outlasted Oakdale last Wednesday in the FCPS tournament that marked the start of the varsity sport in the county and state.
SHOUT OUTS
— Urbana flag football player Paige White tossed three touchdown passes to Ava Duerr as the Hawks ushered in the inaugural season of flag football with a 20-0 victory over Middletown last Wednesday.
— Linganore flag football player Savannah Eanes threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for another, utilizing a spin move on her TD run as the Lancers routed Walkersville 50-12 last Wednesday in the tournament that opened the sport and the season for Frederick County’s league.
— Tuscarora flag football player Laney Barton rushed for 107 yards, including a TD, and completed 3 of 6 passes for 62 yards and a TD in the program’s first victory, 25-0, over Brunswick last Wednesday.
— Frederick’s Caroline Gregory took the individual win at Saturday’s Brunswick Invitational, leading her Cadets to the team title with 39 points at the 11-team meet to open the season.
— Thomas Johnson’s James Partlow got his season off to another strong start in winning the Brunswick Invitational in a time of 15 minutes, 56.82 seconds on Saturday.
— Oakdale football’s Evan Austin scored a pair of touchdowns Friday in the Bears’ dramatic 22-21 win over defending 2A state champion Milford Mill. The quarterback’s keeper with about a minute left brought them within a point, then he tossed a 2-point conversion pass to Hunter Thompson for the final margin of victory.
— Linganore running back Ethan Arneson rushed for three TDs as the Lancers blanked Wicomico 40-0 to open the season on Friday.
— Brunswick’s Ben Wells ran for three TDs, while quarterback Ethan Houck tossed three scoring passes as the Railroaders walloped Rock Ridge 39-0 on Friday in their opener.
— Walkersville’s Wyatt Gearhart returned an interception for a touchdown Friday as the Lions routed Liberty 34-14.
— Frederick’s Davian Pryor grabbed two interceptions and scored on a 6-yard TD reception as the Cadets defeated Middletown 29-12 on Friday night.
— Urbana’s Elijah Jean-Jacques had 164 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns in the Hawks’ 41-14 loss to Middletown (Delaware).
— Walkersville boys soccer’s Jefri Arevalo scored a pair of goals and assisted on another as the Lions downed FSK 4-1 in Tuesday’s opener.
— Catoctin boys soccer’s Elias Irons collected two goals and two assists in a 5-0 win over St. James to open the season Tuesday.
— Walkersville girls soccer’s Azrayiah Davis scored a pair of goals, one being a penalty kick, as the Lions rolled 5-0 over FSK in their opener.
— Linganore volleyball’s Kelsie Duda put up 13 assists, eight digs and four aces in a 3-2 win over Westminster to open the season Tuesday.
— Oakdale’s Grayson Raiford deposited three goals to go with an assist in the Bears’ 4-0 field hockey win over Damascus on Tuesday.
— Tuscarora freshman volleyball player Zayna Brooks started her career Tuesday with a 16-assist, five-ace match as the Titans downed Catoctin 3-0.
