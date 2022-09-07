Each week during the three sports seasons, the News-Post will honor a boys and girls Athlete of the Week and mention others who were in consideration from the previous seven days of action.
(Aug. 31-Sept. 6)
BOYS
Omar Aguilar, Middletown soccer
The Knights junior forward scored a goal on a bicycle kick off an assist from Beckham Carson in a 3-0 win Saturday over Winters Mill as they got off to a 2-0 start to the season. In Friday’s 5-0 win over Westminster, Aguilar tallied a goal and an assist.
GIRLS
Ryley Backer, Brunswick soccer
The Railroaders senior collected a goal and an assist on Tuesday in a 6-2 win over North Hagerstown, breaking the program record for career assists. Her 16th assist gave her one more than the previous record, set in 2012 by Brunswick’s current coach, Dara Demich.
SHOUT OUTS
— Urbana quarterback Keegan Johnson accounted for three touchdowns, made all five of his extra-point kicks and tacked on a 35-yard field goal in a 38-0 win over Richard Montgomery on Friday.
— Middletown running back Carson Smith racked up five touchdowns in the first half of the Knights’ 48-0 rout of Tuscarora on Friday.
— Oakdale football’s Evan Austin rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns and also threw a TD pass as the Bears defeated South Hagerstown 35-13 on Saturday.
— Frederick’s Caroline Gregory started the cross-country season with a win Saturday at the Brunswick Invitational, leading her Cadets to the overall team victory with 33 points.
— Thomas Johnson cross-country’s James Partlow placed second overall in the boys race at Saturday’s Brunswick Invitational.
— Catoctin cross-country’s Alexander Contreras won the small-school race at Saturday’s Interstate Classic at Clear Spring, finishing in 16 minutes, 58.3 seconds to pace the Cougars to the team victory.
— New Life volleyball’s Sofie Krasta was a perfect 19-for-19 in serving, with three aces, on Friday in a 3-0 win over Broadfording Academy.
— Frederick football’s defense limited Aberdeen to one first down and held it to minus-22 total yards in a 42-0 season-opening win on Friday.
— Frederick girls soccer player Rosalia Gallegos’ unassisted goal with less than two minutes to go in regulation gave the Cadets a 2-1 win over Williamsport on Tuesday.
— Walkersville field hockey goalie Alia Winterle made 22 saves in a 1-0 shutout victory over Francis Scott Key on Tuesday.
