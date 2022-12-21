Each week during the three sports seasons, the News-Post will honor a boys and girls Athlete of the Week and mention others who were in consideration from the previous seven days of action.
(Dec. 14-20)
(Dec. 14-20)
BOYS
David Dorsey, Frederick basketball
The Cadets junior forward blocked eight shots and scored eight points in a 58-39 victory over Clarksburg last Wednesday. Then, on Monday, he dropped 31 points on 12-of-14 shooting with nine rebounds in an 83-52 blowout of South Hagerstown.
GIRLS
Abby Albertson, Walkersville basketball
The Lions senior forward recorded double-doubles of 10 points and 19 rebounds and 13 points and 11 boards as the Lions topped Brunswick 64-54 on Friday and beat Boonsboro 54-48 on Monday. She has three straight double-doubles.
SHOUT OUTS
— Tuscarora’s Andrew Kabiritsi hit a putback at the buzzer against Urbana on Friday to give the Titans their first win of the season in boys basketball. He finished with 12 points.
— Thomas Johnson’s Sam Larbi had 22 points, 10 rebounds and seven steals as the Patriots defeated South Hagerstown 78-71 in boys basketball on Friday.
— New Life Christian’s Adrian Amaya tallied 11 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in the Rams’ 72-55 win Friday over Cumberland Valley Christian.
— Middletown girls basketball’s Riley Nelson contributed seven points, seven rebounds, 10 assists and 12 steals as the Knights routed Boonsboro 59-31 on Friday.
— Thomas Johnson’s Jasmine Hardy put up 17 points, 16 boards and two blocks Friday as the Patriots thrashed South Hagerstown 57-34.
— Catoctin’s Braden Bell had four pins, while teammate Hunter Bradshaw had three in wrestling action at Day 2 of the Bauerlein Duals over the weekend. Catoctin’s Nathan Kovalcik also won three times.
— MSD’s Zavius Junc and Ian Guettler each recorded four wins on Saturday in wrestling action, with Junc notching four pins. Guettler had three pins.
— Catoctin’s Brody Buffington won the 55-meter dash with a blistering personal best time of 6.28 seconds in a meet that included athletes from 75 schools at Liberty University on Saturday.
— Urbana’s Angeline Amefia helped the Hawks win Saturday’s Jepp Spielman Winter Classic by taking first in the 400-meter dash and running a leg on the victorious 4x400 relay.
— Thomas Johnson’s Elisa Ramos captured titles in the high jump and pole vault at Saturday’s Jepp Spielman Winter Classic.
— Linganore’s Brandon Donaldson finished with 15 points, going 9-of-11 from the foul line and also forcing a pair of turnovers on defense to spark a run that helped the Lancers top Oakdale 53-45 on Friday in boys basketball.
— Linganore’s Trysten Colburn tallied a game-high 24 points as the Lancers topped Oakdale 66-59 on Friday in girls basketball.
— Middletown’s Jack Schmiel hit a buzzer-beating floater to give the Knights a 69-68 win over South Carroll in a boys basketball game that saw them rally from 22 points down in the second half on Monday.
— Brunswick’s Jackson Dudley hit a driving basket with 6 seconds remaining and the Railroaders held on to top Catoctin 55-53 on Monday.
— Frederick’s Sydney Huskey had back-to-back games of 29 and 28 points in girls basketball losses to Clarksburg and South Hagerstown.
— Urbana’s Ava Duerr logged a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds in the Hawks’ 67-35 girls basketball rout of North Hagerstown on Tuesday.
