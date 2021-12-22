Each week during the three sports seasons, the News-Post will honor a boys and girls Athlete of the Week and mention others who were in consideration from the previous seven days of action.
(Dec. 15-21)
BOYS
Timmy Conner, Linganore basketball
Conner scored 17 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter and overtime as the Lancers overcame a late 11-point deficit en route to a 71-61 win over Oakdale on Friday night. Then, on Monday, he dropped 29 points and hit four foul shots in the final 19 seconds to help down TJ 67-65.
GIRLS
Carmen Kweti, Urbana basketball
Kweti had a double-double of 14 points and 17 rebounds in the Hawks’ 71-40 win over North Hagerstown on Monday.
SHOUT OUTS
— Brunswick’s Cassidy Rhodes forced overtime against Walkersville in a game the Railroaders lost 63-55 on Friday while she scored 38 points, including sinking 8 3-pointers. She added six rebounds and four steals.
— TJ’s Cecil Doherty hit a game-tying 3-pointer off an assist from Sam Larbi with 2.5 seconds left in the first overtime to force a second overtime, and the Patriots went on to beat St. John’s 78-72 in the The Challenge Key City tournament at Hood College on Saturday. Doherty scored 18 points with 10 boards.
— The Frederick Warriors’ Caleb Passarelli had a triple-double and scored his 1,000th career point to help the visiting Warriors roll past Mountain View Christian 80-24 over the weekend. Passarelli had 28 points, 22 rebounds, 10 steals and six assists.
— Led by Abhishek Mudireddy and Sam Starrs, the Oakdale boys won the 16-team Jeff Spielman Winter Classic indoor meet on Saturday at Hagerstown CC.
— Walkersville boys basketball player Josh Stevens scored 27 points as the Lions downed Urbana 51-42 in the Challenge Key City tournament.
— MSD’s Zion Ortiz tallied a total of 55 points in victories over Fort Hill and FCA.
— Linganore swimmer Jordan Grab set new school records in the 50 freestyle and 500 freestyle in Monday’s 100-61 win over Tuscarora.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.