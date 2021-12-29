Each week during the three sports seasons, the News-Post will honor a boys and girls Athlete of the Week and mention others who were in consideration from the previous seven days of action.
(Dec. 22-28)
BOYS
Josh Stevens, Walkersville basketball
The senior guard had a double-double of 23 points and 10 rebounds Tuesday in a win over South Carroll in the Liberty holiday tournament, pushing the Lions’ record to 6-1.
GIRLS
Riley Nelson, Middletown basketball
The junior guard finished with 14 points to go along with the six rebounds and four steals last Wednesday in the Knights’ victory over Brunswick.
SHOUT OUTS
— Thomas Johnson’s Oscar Contreras buried five 3-pointers en route to 27 points, adding three steals as the Patriots walloped North Hagerstown 89-37 last Wednesday.
— The Frederick Warriors’ Caleb Passarelli produced another triple-double, this one comprised of 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists last Wednesday in their 78-38 rout of Carlisle Christian.
— The Catoctin girls basketball team held Boonsboro to 21 points, improving to 6-0 with a 17-point victory last Wednesday.
