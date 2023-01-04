Each week during the three sports seasons, the News-Post will honor a boys and girls Athlete of the Week and mention others who were in consideration from the previous seven days of action.
(Dec. 28-Jan. 3)
BOYS
Rhys Ferguson,
Walkersville wrestling
The freshman gained the biggest accomplishment of his first varsity season last Thursday, capturing the weight-class title at 132 pounds at Francis Scott Key’s Jeff Yingling Memorial Tournament.
GIRLS
Hailey Lane, Tuscarora indoor track and field
The Titans freshman made a splash by breaking a pair of school records at the Holiday Invitational at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex last Wednesday. She finished the 1,600-meter run in 5:22.57 and the 3,200-meter run in 11:46.17, placing third in both.
SHOUT OUTS
— Urbana’s Jude Huseby earned the Liberty Holiday Tournament MVP honors after his double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds in a 77-68 win over Arundel last Wednesday wrapped up the event for the Hawks.
— Urbana’s Aaron Shoffner had a double-double of 22 points and 13 rebounds as the Hawks gained a 77-68 win over Arundel in the Liberty Holiday Classic last Wednesday. He then scored 18 on Tuesday in a 69-20 rout of Westminster.
— MSD’s Jayden Orsi-Pederson tallied 14 points and 12 boards as the Orioles beat Fannett-Metal to finish third last Wednesday in the Fannett-Metal holiday tournament.
— Thomas Johnson’s Jasmine Hardy filled the stat sheet last Wednesday with nine points, three blocks, five steals and eight rebounds as the Patriots’ fell to Hammond in girls basketball.
— Brunswick wrestling earned a trio of weight-class titles at the FSK Holiday tournament, captured by Morgon Corwine (152 pounds), Evan Mullen (113) and Seth Crawford (106). The Railroaders finished second as a team.
— Catoctin’s Sam Orndorff accumulated nine points, seven rebounds and six steals Tuesday as the Cougars routed TJ 35-18 in girls basketball.
— Frederick’s David Dorsey had another big night of blocks Tuesday, swatting eight shots — and adding eight rebounds with seven points — as the Cadets blew out Green Street 62-18 in boys hoops.
— Thomas Johnson’s AJ Spencer had a well-rounded game of 17 points, six assists and six steals as the Patriots downed Catoctin 73-43 on Tuesday in boys hoops.
— Linganore’s Trysten Colburn netted 27 points Tuesday in a 63-47 girls basketball win over Middletown.
