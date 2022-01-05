Each week during the three sports seasons, the News-Post will honor a boys and girls Athlete of the Week and mention others who were in consideration from the previous seven days of action.
(Dec. 29-Jan. 4)
BOYS
Malik Whiterspoon, Tuscarora basketball
The Titans senior's double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds led the Tuscarora boys' 62-56 victory over South Carroll on Tuesday.
GIRLS
Emily Williams, Catoctin basketball
The junior scored 18 points with eight assists and seven rebounds as the Cougars topped TJ 52-41 to reach 7-0 on Tuesday night.
SHOUT OUTS
— Walkersville wrestlers Kainan Holmes (120 pounds), Jordan Nutter (138) and Joe Campbell (195) each won their weight classes last Wednesday at the Yingling Memorial Holiday Tournament, leading their team to a third-place finish in the nine-team event at Francis Scott Key High School.
— Thomas Johnson wrestlers Ryan Fitzgerald (170 pounds) and Garrett Stottlemyer (220) won their weight classes last Wednesday in the Yingling Memorial Holiday Tournament.
— Tuscarora's Cooper Cammarata (106) won his weight class at the Yingling Memorial Holiday Tournament last Wednesday.
— Jaden Joseph and the MSD boys basketball won their sixth straight, capturing the Fannett-Metal Christmas Tournament by defeating McConnellsburg 75-54 last Wednesday. Named to the all-tournament team, Joseph scored 12 points with 10 rebounds and four steals in the final.
