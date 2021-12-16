Each week during the three sports seasons, the News-Post will honor a boys and girls Athlete of the Week and mention others who were in consideration from the previous seven days of action.
(Dec. 8-15)
BOYS
Aidan James, New Life basketball
James split two defenders to finish at the rim with 3 seconds left last Friday night to beat Covenant Life 58-56 last Friday in the New Life Holiday Shootout. James finished with 13 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.
GIRLS
Emma Wivell, Catoctin basketball
Wivell battled through a dislocated thumb to score 23 points with 10 rebounds — including crucial ones down the stretch — in a 64-54 win over Oakdale last Friday. Then, on Tuesday, she sank a late foul shot that was the difference in the unbeaten (3-0) Cougars’ 43-42 win over Middletown.
SHOUT OUTS
— Mica Kojic sank eight 3-pointers and dropped 39 points for the Frederick Warriors as they defeated Shalom Christian 80-58 last Wednesday.
— Brunswick’s Abigail Bolingbroke scored with 20 seconds left to help the Railroaders stave off Goretti 51-50 last Friday, capping her 17-point, 10-rebound effort.
— Linganore’s Timmy Conner dropped 30 points in the Lancers’ 69-54 win over South Carroll on Monday.
— Oakdale’s Alex Hawkins rang up 33 points in a 60-40 win over Thomas Johnson on Tuesday night.
— Linganore’s boys indoor track and field team won the Terry Baker Invitational last Friday with 45 points, getting wins from John Sears and its 4x800 relay team.
— Urbana’s girls indoor track and field team captured the Terry Baker Invitational title last Friday with 75 points, led by wins from Camryn Lowery and Fiona Agyekum.
— St. John’s Macahi Nelson tallied 24 points with 14 boards Wednesday as the Vikings defeated Indian Creek 67-62 in overtime.
