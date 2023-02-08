Each week during the three sports seasons, the News-Post will honor a boys and girls Athlete of the Week and mention others who were in consideration from the previous seven days of action.
(Feb. 1-7)
BOYS
Jaleel Ambush, New Life basketball
Ambush finished with 21 points, six rebounds and four assists to help the Rams knock off previously unbeaten nemesis Heritage 70-64 on Friday. The win was the fourth of the week for the Rams, and it came against a team that beat them earlier in the season.
GIRLS
Cassidy Rhodes, Brunswick
basketball
The senior guard hit five 3-pointers Monday night against Boonsboro en route to establishing a new career record at Brunswick. She broke a 26-year-old mark previously held by Julie Foltz. Rhodes’ second trey of the night was her 137th, breaking the record. She finished the 59-37 win with 23 points, four steals and four assists.
SHOUT OUTS
— Catoctin’s Furious Trammel had a hand in four first-place finishes to help the Cougars capture the boys team crown at the Class 1A West region indoor track and field meet Saturday at Hagerstown Community College. He won the 300-meter dash, 500 dash and ran on winning 4x400 and 4x200 relay teams.
— Urbana’s Hannah Miles and Brianna Shuttlewood both finished with 20 points to help the Hawks roll to a 72-44 win over Oakdale on Friday in a battle between two of Frederick County’s top girls basketball teams. Both senior guards were dangerous from 3-point range, with Miles hitting six 3s and Shuttlewood nailing four.
— Gage Linton had 21 points and seven rebounds to help Oakdale’s boys basketball team pull out a 51-48 win over Urbana on Friday.
— Jonathan Richards nailed a game-winning 3-pointer with 5 seconds left to lift Middletown’s boys basketball team to a 41-40 win over Brunswick on Friday.
— Zion Ortiz’s buzzer-beater led Maryland School for the Deaf’s boys basketball team to a 41-40 comeback win over Model Secondary School for the Deaf on Friday. It was the sixth straight win for the Orioles, who trailed by eight with less than two minutes left. On Thursday, Ortiz had 20 points and 10 rebounds in MSD’s 57-41 win over Rockbridge.
— Ben Pearch had a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds to help Thomas Johnson’s boys basketball team beat North Hagerstown 61-41 on Friday.
— Kaylee Franklin had 15 points, six steals and four rebounds to help Middletown’s girls basketball team beat Brunswick 61-29 on Friday.
— Brooke Williams had 15 points, eight rebounds and four steals to lead Catoctin’s girls basketball team to a 53-20 win over Boonsboro on Friday. Then, on Monday she tallied a 12-point, 11-rebound double-double in a 54-42 win against South Carroll.
— Jade Macedo had 22 points in the Maryland School for the Deaf girls basketball team’s 41-37 overtime win over Model Secondary School for the Deaf on Friday.
— Laney Barton had 15 points to lead Tuscarora’s girls basketball team to a 40-38 win over South Hagerstown on Friday.
— Aubree Murray had 15 points to help Frederick’s girls basketball team roll to a 50-10 win over St. James last Thursday.
— Tuscarora girls swimmers Riley Reen and Francesca Martin were both multiple-winners, helping the Titans pull out a 94-86 win over Frederick last Thursday.
— Catoctin wrestler Braden Bell got a takedown with 25 seconds left and put Linganore’s Peyton Pickett in a compromising position, getting two back points en route to a 10-8 win in the 152-pound bout last Wednesday.
— Urbana sophomore forward RJ Roche dropped 33 points — including an 18-point second quarter — with 13 rebounds as the Hawks held off rival Linganore 75-72 in boys hoops on Monday.
— The top-seeded Linganore wrestling team earned seven pins in ousting North Hagerstown 70-9 in the Class 3A West regional dual quarterfinals on Tuesday.
— Frederick’s boys basketball team remained undefeated (19-0) after getting out to a 19-point first-quarter lead and completing the regular-season sweep of rival Thomas Johnson 70-46 on Tuesday night.
— Tuscarora wrestler Cooper Cammarata pinned Oakdale’s Mason LeCroy in the 120-pound bout to clinch victory in the Class 3A West regional dual quarterfinals on Tuesday, as the Titans topped the Bears 42-32.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.