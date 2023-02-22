Each week during the three sports seasons, the News-Post will honor a boys and girls Athlete of the Week and mention others who were in consideration from the previous seven days of action.
(Feb. 15-21)
BOYS
Morgon Corwine, Brunswick wrestling/track and field
The Railroaders junior had an impressive double over the past week. As a wrestler on Saturday, he used a quick counter maneuver on Catoctin’s Hunter Bradshaw for a takedown 58 seconds into their 152-pound bout, giving Corwine his second county title. Then, on Tuesday, Corwine put on a different Brunswick uniform and won the Class 1A pole vault at the indoor track and field state championships, clearing 12 feet.
GIRLS
Olivia Gregory, Frederick swimming
The Cadets freshman took first in a pair of individual events (100-yard breaststroke and 200 individual medley), was part of a winning relay (200 freestyle) and a second-place relay (200 medley) at the 3A-2A-1A West regional meet on Saturday. She advanced to states in all four events.
SHOUT OUTS
— Cassidy Rhodes had 22 points to lead Brunswick girls basketball to a rout of St. James last Thursday. The next night, she scored 17 points in a 65-45 loss to Williamsport.
— Ethan Genos had 18 points and nine rebounds to help Brunswick boys basketball beat Williamsport 59-46 on Friday.
— AJ Spencer had 23 points and four steals to help TJ boys basketball knock off Tuscarora 61-49 on Friday.
— Camron Harry had 26 points for Tuscarora boys basketball on Friday, but it wasn’t enough for his team to overcome TJ in a 61-49 loss.
— TJ’s Ariana Opazo contributed 10 points and nine rebounds as the Patriots closed their girls basketball regular season on a high note with a 41-36 win over Tuscarora on Friday.
— Riley Nelson delivered 26 points on Friday, including four 3-pointers, helping her Middletown girls basketball team roll over Smithsburg, 58-30.
— MSD’s Mepper Beshears set a school indoor track record of 8.41 seconds in the 55-meter hurdles at Friday’s Jesuit Invitational. The mark also tied the national deaf prep school record.
— Catoctin’s Kayden Glotfelty drained four 3-pointers for a game-high 17 points as the Cougars held off Walkersville girls basketball, 65-56, last Thursday.
— Alanna Tate (17 points, 11 rebounds) and Hannah Miles (15 points, 10 rebounds) both had double-doubles to help Urbana girls basketball turn a close game Thursday into a blowout 55-29 win over Frederick, avenging an earlier loss.
— Frederick’s Elwyne Wordlaw scored a fitting 22 points in Friday’s 60-34 boys basketball win over Urbana, helping the Cadets finish an unbeaten regular season (22-0) for the first time in 53 years. He added another 22 points, including a 14-of-15 effort from the free-throw line, on Tuesday in the Cadets’ 63-55 CMC championship victory over Walkersville.
— Urbana swimmer Daniel Miner won an individual event, placed second in another and contributed on two winning relays Saturday as the Hawks won the 4A-3A South regional meet with 357 points.
— Tuscarora swimmer Cavan Rankin won the shortest (50 yards) and longest (500) freestyle races at Saturday’s 4A-3A South regional meet.
— Thomas Johnson swimmer Charlotte Auth won two freestyle races Saturday at the 3A-2A-1A West regional championships.
— Tuscarora’s Cooper Cammarata was named the county’s outstanding wrestler for the lighter weight classes at the FCPS championship Saturday, generating three pins and rolling to the 113-pound title.
— In the closest bout of Saturday’s FCPS wrestling championships, Urbana’s AJ Corso took down Linganore’s Joel Hopkins with 30 seconds left and held on for an 8-7 victory at 285 pounds, giving Corso his first county title.
— Middletown’s Ava Allen notched her latest state title in track and field Tuesday, winning the Class 2A crown in the pole vault with a height of 12 feet.
— Catoctin’s Nathan Kovalcik battled through a chippy 182-pound bout and outlasted Linganore’s Chase Witmer to win the county title at that class by pin in 5:31 at Saturday’s FCPS wrestling championships. Kovalcik earned outstanding wrestler honors for the heavier weight classes.
— Catoctin sprinter Brody Buffington further cemented himself as one of the nation’s top speedsters Tuesday by blazing to a win in the 55-meter dash, crossing the line in 6.19 seconds to break the Maryland state meet record and notch the second-fastest time in the nation this season. His win assisted the Cougars as they defended their Class 1A crown. He also contributed on the victorious 4x200 relay team.
— Catoctin’s Alexander Contreras swept the Class 1A distance titles Tuesday in the 1,600 (4:36.16) and 3,200 (10:26.74) to help the Cougars claim the team title.
— Catoctin’s Furious Trammel ran a personal-best time of 35.37 seconds to win the Class 1A 300-meter dash on Tuesday, then later ran on the victorious 4x200 relay team for the champion Cougars.
— Linganore’s Trinity Lindblade hit a late 3-pointer that allowed the Lancers to stave off Williamsport for the CMC girls basketball championship, 48-38, on Tuesday. She finished with 12 points.
