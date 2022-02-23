Each week during the three sports seasons, the News-Post will honor a boys and girls Athlete of the Week and mention others who were in consideration from the previous seven days of action.
(Feb. 16-22)
BOYS Brody Buffington, Catoctin indoor track and field
The junior sprinted to victory in the 55- and 300-meter dashes on Tuesday at the Class 1A indoor state championships, helping the Cougars claim the program’s first state title with 72 points.
GIRLS Angeline Amefia, Urbana indoor track and field
The junior scored points in four events, including a leg on the victorious 4x200 relay and a third-place finish in the 55 hurdles as the Hawks captured the Class 4A state title on Friday in Baltimore. She also placed sixth in the 300 dash and ran on the third-place 4x400 relay team.
SHOUT OUTS
— Oakdale’s Samuel Starrs set a state-meet pole vault record by clearing a height of 15 feet, 5 inches last Thursday at the Class 3A indoor championships in Baltimore. He also ran on the Bears’ fourth-place 4x200 relay team.
— Catoctin’s Alexander Contreras ran on the victorious 4x400 relay team and scored in two other events as the Cougars won the Class 1A state title.
— Catoctin’s Furious Trammel ran on the victorious 4x400 relay team and scored in two other events as the Cougars won the Class 1A state title.
— Middletown pole vaulter Ava Allen won the Class 2A state title with a height of 11-0 last Wednesday in Baltimore.
— Linganore’s Mikayla Moxley won the 500-meter dash and 800 run last Thursday at the Class 3A state indoor track meet in Baltimore. She was also part of the Lancers’ second-place 4x800 relay team and their fifth-place 4x400 team.
— TJ’s Elisa Ramos took the Class 3A state pole vault title last Thursday with a height of 11-0.
— Linganore’s John Sears captured the state title last Thursday in the Class 3A 3,200-meter run.
— Emma Wivell’s double-double of 21 points and 12 rebounds led the Catoctin girls basketball team past Walkersville 51-34 last Thursday.
— Urbana’s Fiona Agyekum won the 4A shot put, while teammate Nia Kombe-Jarvis took the pole vault title as the Hawks took their third straight team championship.
— Frederick’s Jalen Bowie compiled 28 points, seven rebounds and four assists on Friday as the Cadets topped Urbana 68-61.
— Oakdale’s Sam Blaylock hit five 3-pointers to tie the Bears’ single-season program record of 50 on Friday in a rout of North Hagerstown. Blaylock finished with 22 points.
— The Frederick Warriors’ Ella Bennett contributed 21 points, five rebounds, four assists, six steals and a block in Friday’s win over Heritage Academy.
— Middletown’s Kieran Hofgesang pinned Chase Schultz in 4 minutes, 37 seconds in the 195-pound county championship match on Saturday, propelling the Knights — who put nine wrestlers in the finals — to the county title with 234.5 points.
— Urbana’s Hannah Miles sank 7 3-pointers on the way to scoring 23 points as the Hawks downed Frederick on Friday to reach 20-0.
— MSD’s Citrine Lummer became the 12th MSD player in program history to eclipse 1,000 career points in Tuesday’s win over Perry Hall Christian.
