Each week during the three sports seasons, the News-Post will honor a boys and girls Athlete of the Week and mention others who were in consideration from the previous seven days of action.
(Feb. 23-March 1)
BOYS
Alex Hawkins, Oakale boys basketball
The senior forward sank a baseline runner with a defender in his face as time expired to beat Tuscarora 54-53 in the Class 3A regional semifinals on Monday night, capping a 24-point night.
GIRLS
Heidi Tomlin, Middletown swimming
Tomlin won the girls 100-yard breaststroke title in 1 minute, 7.22 seconds on Saturday at the Class 3A-2A-1A state championship meet at the University of Maryland Eppley Recreation Center.
SHOUT OUTS
— Middletown wrestling produced five regional champions on Saturday at the Class 2A West meet: Alexander DeVriendt (113 pounds), Stephen Stottlemyer (120), Aidan Waters (182), Kieran Hofgesang (195) and Chad Hoy (220).
— Walkersville’s Ry Brunner and Jill Silver hit 3-pointers inside 15.1 seconds as the Lions rallied past host Poolesville on Friday in the first round of the Class 2A West Region II playoffs.
— MSD’s Sigridura Junc hit the game-winning free-throw with no time on the clock to help the Orioles pull out a 47-46 win over Greater Grace in the MIAC League semifinals. She had 17 points and three steals.
— Thomas Johnson’s Sam Larbi scored 17 points with 10 rebounds as the Patriots upset top-seeded Linganore 46-39 on the road in the Class 3A regional semifinals on Monday. This followed Friday’s win over rival Frederick, which saw Larbi scored 18, including a pair of energizing dunks.
— Oakdale’s Taylor Berger scored 10 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and drilled a fourth-quarter 3-pointer that helped the Bears oust Linganore 47-40 in the Class 3A West regional semifinals on Tuesday night.
— Catoctin’s Emily Williams compiled 23 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals as the Cougars trounced Boonsboro in the Class 1A West regional semifinals on Tuesday.
— Frederick’s Sydney Huskey filled up the stat sheet with 29 points, eight rebounds and eight steals as the Cadets beat North Hagerstown on Tuesday en route to the Class 3A West regional final.
— Brunswick’s Ryley Backer helped propel the Railroaders past Clear Spring 54-49 in the Class 1A West regional semifinals by scoring 17 points with five assists and three rebounds on Tuesday.
— Urbana’s Cassidy Irish produced a double-double of 20 points and 10 boards as the Hawks advanced with ease to the Class 4A regional finals with a 19-point win over Quince Orchard on Tuesday.
