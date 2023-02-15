Each week during the three sports seasons, the News-Post will honor a boys and girls Athlete of the Week and mention others who were in consideration from the previous seven days of action.
(Feb. 8-14)
BOYS
Kyle Bumgardner, Thomas Johnson swimming
The Patriots senior took down a pair of 23-year-old records, including the oldest in the county, at Saturday’s swimming championships. First, he tied Yuri Suguiyama’s mark in the boys 200-yard freestyle with a 1:43.17. Then, he cleared Suguiyama’s time by three-quarters of a second in the boys 500-yard freestyle, setting a record in 4:37.73.
GIRLS
Emily Thornett, Urbana swimming
The Hawks sophomore won a total of four individual and relay events at Saturday’s county swimming championships as Urbana claimed the girls team title for the second straight year. Thornett won the 200-yard IM (2:13.24) and 100-yard backstroke (58.19) and was part of the winning 200-yard medley relay squad (1:50.97) and record-setting girls 200-yard freestyle relay (1:41.47).
SHOUT OUTS
— Urbana sophomore Sam Lee closed the boys 400-yard freestyle relay strong to edge out Oakdale by five-hundredths of a second, clinching the Hawks’ second straight county boys swimming championship on Saturday.
— Linganore junior Peyton Orlando broke a pair of records at Saturday’s county swimming championships. She claimed the girls 200-yard freestyle mark by four-hundredths of a second with a 1:54.99 before smashing the girls 100-yard freestyle record by nearly 2 seconds with a 51.97.
— Oakdale junior Ethan Hunter won a pair of events at Saturday’s county swimming championships: the boys 200-yard IM (1:57.20) and the boys 100-yard butterfly (52.84).
— Linganore’s Joel Hopkins pinned North Point’s Kayden Chavers in 1 minute, 55 seconds in their 285-pound wrestling bout, igniting a run of four consecutive pins and five victories that gave the Lancers their first state duals championship on Saturday.
— Linganore’s Garhett Dickenson relentlessly chased points in his 132-pound bout last Thursday, earning a 19-4 technical fall over Damascus’ Porter Gruner for his 96th career high school win. The Lancers’ beat the Swarmin’ Hornets 44-24 to advance to the state duals semifinal.
— Kenyon Johnson and Shey Awuwoloye each enjoyed double-doubles in Walkersville boys basketball’s 67-46 win over Urbana on Friday. Johnson had a game-high 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Awuwoloye scored 15 points and pulled down 10 boards.
— Drew Renzi tallied a late goal, providing critical insurance for his Urbana ice hockey team as it beat rival Oakdale, 4-2, on Friday for the Monocacy Valley Hockey League championship.
— Urbana freshman Gabe Silver took home the county boys diving title Thursday, scoring a 170.10 to finish 32 points clear of second place.
— Middletown’s Charlotte Claney repeated as the county girls diving champion, scoring a 183.75 to win Thursday.
— Middletown’s Riley Nelson paced the Knights as they handed Williamsport girls basketball its first loss of the season last Wednesday, 52-45. Nelson scored 18 points, dished six assists and added five steals. Then, in Tuesday’s 56-52 overtime win against Walkersville, she banked in a straightaway 3-pointer and scored eight of her team’s nine points in the extra period, finishing with 15 points. She added eight assists, five rebounds and five steals as Middletown won its seventh straight.
— Kayden Glotfelty turned in an all-around performance for Catoctin girls basketball in last Wednesday’s 53-34 win over Clear Spring. Glotfelty had a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds while adding five steals. In Tuesday’s overtime loss to Williamsport, she scored 18 points.
— Luke Freimanis won the 55-meter hurdles in 8.04 seconds, pacing the TJ boys indoor track team to a Class 3A West regional championship on Thursday. He also placed second in the pole vault and third in the high jump and ran on the fourth-place 4x400 team.
— Linganore’s Josslyn Quansah sped across the finish line in 7.59 seconds to win the 55-meter run and qualify for states at Thursday’s Class 3A West regional championships.
— Tuscarora’s Celeste Rodriguez-Aguilar took home wins in the 300- and 500-meter dashes last Thursday in the 3A West regional track and field championships. She was also on the second-place 4x400 team and the third-place 4x200 team.
— Catoctin’s Colin Toms scored 10 points and pulled down 15 rebounds for a double-double in the Cougars’ 70-52 loss to Thomas Johnson boys basketball on Friday. Then, he had 20 rebounds in Tuesday’s win over Williamsport.
— Linganore’s AJ Vollmer dropped 28 points as the Lancers cruised to a 75-53 win over Manchester Valley boys basketball on Friday. He then added 20 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday’s win over Tuscarora.
— Cassidy Mahaney contributed 20 points and six rebounds in Urbana girls basketball’s 53-39 victory over Walkersville on Friday.
— Tuscarora’s Lauren Dowdie had a double-double of 10 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Titans to a 53-43 overtime win over Smithsburg on Friday.
— Middletown runner Ava Allen won two individual titles — the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 8.79 seconds and the pole vault with a vault of 12 feet — at Saturday’s Class 2A West regional championships.
— Brunswick girls basketball’s Andie Welsh put together a triple-double of 11 points, 15 rebounds and 10 blocks to go with three steals in a 51-33 victory Tuesday over Clear Spring.
