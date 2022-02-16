Each week during the three sports seasons, the News-Post will honor a boys and girls Athlete of the Week and mention others who were in consideration from the previous seven days of action.
(Feb. 9-15)
BOYS
Kyle Bumgardner, TJ swimming
The junior set two individual FCPS meet records in the 200-yard individual medley and 100 breastroke, then contributed to two more such records in the 400 freestyle relay and 200 freestyle relay on Saturday at Walkersville High School.
GIRLS
Mikayla Moxley, Linganore indoor track and field
She was a part of 40 points at the Class 3A West regionals, winning two individual events (500, 800) and taking part in two victorious relays (4x400, 4x800) last Thursday night at Baltimore’s Fifth Regiment Armory.
SHOUT OUTS
— Tuscarora swimmer Sophia Routzahn broke county meet records Saturday in the the 200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke and 100 freestyle.
— Urbana swimmer Matteo Torres took home wins Saturday in the 100 butterfly, 100 freestyle and 200 medley relay as the Hawks were crowned county champions.
— Urbana swimmer Emily Thornett helped her Hawks capture the county team title Saturday by winning the 200 freestyle and 200 individual medley, then contributing a leg on the winning 200 free relay, which set a meet mark.
— Linganore indoor track runner Caroline Perrone won the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs last Thursday at the Class 3A West regional championships.
— Oakdale’s Samuel Starrs was part of the victorious 4x200 relay team and also won the pole vault last Thursday at the Class 3A West regional indoor track and field championships.
— Tuscarora’s Edwin Neimandt had an individual win (high jump) and was part of a winning relay (4x200) last Thursday at the Class 3A West regional meet.
— The Middletown wrestling team made it to the Class 2A state duals final by defeating Sparrows Point in the semifinals on Saturday before losing to Stephen Decatur 30-27 in the championship match.
— Urbana’s Carmen Kweti pulled down 16 rebounds last Wednesday in a 20-point win over Wise, then had 20 boards in a 20-point win over Walkersville on Friday as the Hawks remained undefeated.
— New Life’s Kyle Courts scored 11 of his game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter as the Rams logged a rare win over a public school team, defeating Brunswick 64-56 last Thursday.
— MSD’s Citrine Lummer dropped 41 points on Open Bible Christian last Thursday, then added 29 in a win Saturday over Marie Philip School.
— Linganore’s Timmy Conner went off for 38 points in a 71-51 win over Tuscarora on Tuesday night.
— The Oakdale boys basketball team got 37 points from Alex Hawkins and 30 from Cameron Dorner in a 78-66 win Saturday over Saint James.
— Urbana’s Christopher Sappe won the 800-meter run and was on the winning 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams at Monday’s Class 4A Central regional meet, which the Hawks won.
— FCA’s Nathan Bowes reached the 1,000-point mark for his basketball career as the Defenders walloped Carroll Christian on Tuesday.
— Catoctin’s Emily Williams sank a pair of free throws that helped seal a back-and-forth victory over Williamsport on Tuesday night that put the 18-1 Cougars in the CMC championship game next week.
— Brunswick’s Ryley Backer hit a layup with 16 seconds left to help the Roaders defeat Clear Spring 43-41 on Tuesday night.
