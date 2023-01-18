Each week during the three sports seasons, the News-Post will honor a boys and girls Athlete of the Week and mention others who were in consideration from the previous seven days of action.
(Jan. 11-17)
BOYS
Jonny Canning, Frederick Christian Academy basketball
In three victories for the Defenders, the senior shooting guard combined to score 72 points with a total of 26 rebounds, 17 assists and nine steals. His high point total was 27 over Living Grace on Tuesday. He also helped FCA down Carroll Christian and Arlington Baptist.
GIRLS
Alisa Ortiz, Oakdale girls basketball
The Bears junior guard helped her team get its long-range shooting on track, sinking five 3-pointers and scoring a game-high 20 points as Oakdale defeated Frederick 63-43 on Friday night for its eighth win.
SHOUT OUTS
— Brunswick wrestling took second place at the Fort Hill Super Duals last Wednesday, with five individual champions: Evan Mullen (106), Seth Crawford (113), Nate Markham (132), Morgon Corwine (152) and Mark Cooke (170).
— New Life’s Jaleel Ambush recorded a pair of double-doubles to lead the Rams to wins Thursday over Grace Academy and Friday over Calvary Christian in boys hoops.
— Walkersville’s Shey Awuwoloye posted 22 points as the Lions downed rival Middletown 75-51 on Thursday night in boys hoops.
— Abby Albertson continued notching double-doubles for Walkersville girls basketball, collecting 23 points with 11 rebounds Friday as the Lions downed rival Middletown 64-52.
— Urbana girls basketball’s Alanna Tate delivered a double-double of 17 points and 10 boards in a 64-57 win over TJ on Friday.
— TJ’s Jasmine Hardy had 23 points with 13 rebounds and two blocks in the Patriots’ girls hoops loss to Urbana on Friday.
— Linganore’s Jake Vollmer dropped 29 points with eight rebounds as the Lancers defeated Tuscarora 72-55 on Friday night.
— Urbana’s Jude Huseby scored 20 points, including four free throws late in the game to seal a 53-50 win over Thomas Johnson on Friday.
— Catoctin’s Kayden Glotfelty drilled five 3-pointers and scored 16 points as the Cougars fell to Williamsport in girls hoops on Friday.
— Linganore wrestling got some separation from Middletown with consecutive pins by Joshua Arthur (106 pounds) and Cash Wheat (113) in a 32-24 victory that matched up two of the county’s top teams on Monday.
— Maryland School for the Deaf’s Zion and Zeke Ortiz were named to the all-tournament team for the Clerc Classic, the annual deaf school national basketball tournament. The Orioles fell Saturday in the final, 45-42, to California School for the Deaf-Riverside.
— The Frederick Warriors’ Ella Bennett totaled 30 points over the weekend as her girls basketball team won the Carlisle Christian Academy Tournament.
— Middletown’s Riley Nelson piled up an all-around effort of 15 points, five boards, six assists and three steals as the Knights knocked off Oakdale 52-45 on Tuesday night.
After leading Linganore to a last-second, one-point win over Urbana to achieve status as the only unbeaten team in Frederick County this season in girls basketball, Lancers junior guard Trinity Lindblade and her coach, Rachael Easterday, are this week's guest on The Final Score podcast.
After scoring his second game-winning goal in a state final in November, Brunswick boys soccer player Logan Malone and his coach, Shawn Baker, are the guests this week on The Final Score podcast.
On an informal holiday edition of The Final Score podcast, FNP sports writer Alexander Dacy joins host Greg Swatek to discuss their holiday travel adventures and the winter sports scene in Frederick County.
