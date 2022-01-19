Each week during the three sports seasons, the News-Post will honor a boys and girls Athlete of the Week and mention others who were in consideration from the previous seven days of action.
(Jan. 5-11)
BOYS
Latrell Mark, Tuscarora basketball
The junior guard hit 7 3-pointers en route to a career-best 35 points in a 70-60 win over Linganore on Friday night. He followed that up with a 20-point, eight-assist, four-rebound outing in a victory Tuesday over Manchester Valley.
GIRLS
Taylor Smith, Catoctin basketball
The freshman scored a career-high 19 points and helped stifle Williamsport star Paige Smith in a 71-57 win Friday that sent the Cougars to 9-0.
SHOUT OUTS
— Catoctin’s Braden Bell (138 pounds) placed first at the Rebel Duals wrestling tournament over the weekend.
— The Frederick Warriors finished first in the Carlisle Christian Academy Invitational Tournament, beating Bedford County CIA 34-28 and Carlisle Christian Academy 45-32 in the final. In win over Carlisle, Sadie Ryan had 21 points, seven rebounds and three steals.
— Urbana’s Nick Alahouzos outlasted Tuscarora’s Chase Wheeler for a 5-3 decision at 120 pounds last Wednesday night in the penultimate match, sending the Hawks to a 39-37 victory.
— Frederick’s Sydney Huskey had a near triple-double for the Cadets in a 41-38 win over South Carroll last Wednesday, registering 10 points, nine rebounds and nine steals.
— Oakdale’s Sam Blaylock and Emma Carey each scored 15 points in a 58-51 girls basketball victory over Frederick on Friday night.
— Urbana’s Carmen Kweti had back-to-back double-doubles in wins over Oakdale on Thursday and Thomas Johnson on Friday.
— Thomas Johnson’s Cecil Doherty and Sam Larbi each registered a double-double in a 62-44 win over Urbana on Friday night.
— MSD’s Zion Ortiz (23 points) and Zeke Ortiz (21 points) each went over 20 points in Friday’s win — their 10th of the season — over Carroll Christian.
— The Urbana girls indoor track team got a pair of wins from Angeline Amefia in the hurdle events to win Friday’s Warrior Invitational at Hagerstown Community College.
— Oakdale’s boys indoor track team won two relay events and three individual events to capture the title at Friday’s Warrior Invitational.
— St. John’s Davis Giandrea hit the go-ahead 3-pointer from the corner with 7.3 seconds left for the Vikings, who held on to defeat Chapelgate 73-70 on Monday night.
