Each week during the three sports seasons, the News-Post will honor a boys and girls Athlete of the Week and mention others who were in consideration from the previous seven days of action.
(Jan. 19-25)
BOYS
Jack Sears, Linganore indoor track and field
The senior distance runner handily won the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs Saturday at the FCPS indoor track championships at Hagerstown Community College as his Lancers placed second in the team standings.
GIRLS
Angeline Amefia, Urbana indoor track and field
The Hawks junior won the 300- and 55-meter dashes, then anchored the victorious 4x400 relay team to conclude the meet and give the Hawks their seventh straight FCPS indoor track and field team championship on Saturday at Hagerstown Community College.
SHOUT OUTS
— Oakdale’s Samuel Starrs won the pole vault for his team’s lone first-place finish Saturday, when the Bears piled up points across the board as they captured the FCPS indoor track and field title in the boys meet Saturday in Hagerstown.
— Oakdale’s Abhishek Mudireddy provided his Bears indoor track team with plenty of points Saturday at counties, placing second in both the 3,200 and 1,600 and fourth in the 800.
— Linganore’s Mikayla Moxley won a pair of events (500 and 800) Saturday at the FCPS indoor track championships.
— Catoctin freshman Logan Williams nailed a 3-pointer in the final minute against Boonsboro last Wednesday night, and the Cougars held on for their first win of the season, 63-60.
— Middletown’s Bri Horman hit a trio of third-quarter 3-pointers and scored 14 points with seven rebounds on Friday as the Knights handed Catoctin its first loss of the season, 46-43.
— Frederick’s boys basketball team had four players score in double figures, led by Jalen Bowie’s 19, in an 82-77 win over Tuscarora on Friday night.
— Oakdale’s Cameron Dorner led the visiting Bears with 26 points, seven rebounds and four assists in a 73-65 win over TJ on Friday night.
— Urbana freshman RJ Roche sank six 3-pointers en route to 20 points as the Hawks beat South Hagerstown on Friday.
— Frederick’s Sydney Huskey had three double-doubles and was one steal short of making it four in wins over South Hagerstown, Tuscarora, Linganore and North Hagerstown.
— Catoctin’s wrestling team logged a pair of wins over Brunswick (41-37) and Urbana (52-30) on Monday night.
— Linganore’s Kayleigh Lake recorded a triple-double of 11 points, 10 rebounds and 10 blocks in the Lancers’ 51-48 win over Oakdale on Monday night.
