Each week during the three sports seasons, the News-Post will honor a boys and girls Athlete of the Week and mention others who were in consideration from the previous seven days of action.
(Jan. 25-31)
BOYS
Elwyne Wordlaw, Frederick basketball
With his team trailing by two and 3.4 seconds left, Wordlaw caught an inbounds pass in the backcourt, dribbled toward the right wing and nailed an off-balance 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Frederick a thrilling 54-53 comeback win over visiting Goretti on Friday. It capped a 24-point night for the guard. Then, he contributed another 24 points with five boards and two steals Tuesday in the Cadets’ rout of South Hagerstown.
GIRLS
Lily Bandy, St. John’s Catholic Prep indoor track and field
The Vikings sophomore was a part of two school records Friday at the IAAM B Conference championships. She broke her own record while winning the 300 dash, then was a part of a 4x400 team that broke the Vikings’ mark while taking second. She also finished second in the 55 and was on the third-place 4x200 relay team.
SHOUT OUTS
— Oakdale’s Alexis Rowe helped the Bears overcome a slow start to beat Manchester Valley 39-35 in girls hoops last Wednesday, recording 12 points, nine rebounds, three steals and three blocks.
— Thomas Johnson boys basketball’s Avree Harris went off for 27 points in the Patriots’ 79-75 win over North Hagerstown last Thursday, adding eight rebounds and three assists. Then, on Tuesday, he scored 17 with seven boards in a 59-52 win over Linganore.
— Urbana freshman Aaron Shoffner scored a team-high 22 points and sealed a 71-66 overtime win over Liberty at the free-throw line last Thursday. Then, he scored 23 points in Tuesday’s 73-46 win over North Hagerstown.
— Brunswick boys basketball’s Ethan Houck compiled 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals in the Railroaders’ 66-39 victory over Clear Spring last Thursday.
— The Brunswick girls basketball team had two 20-plus-point-scorers in Gabby Stefanic (24) and Cassidy Rhodes (21) as the Roaders dispatched Clear Spring 60-48 last Thursday.
— Walkersville’s Abby Albertson recorded her eighth double-double of the season Friday, netting 17 points and 15 boards, as the Lions topped Tuscarora 50-44.
— Getting individual wins from James Partlow and Luke Freimanis, the TJ boys indoor track and field team followed up its county victory with the Central Maryland Conference championship on Friday, scoring 85 points.
— Catoctin sprinter Furious Trammel won the 300 and 500 dashes at the CMC championships on Friday in Hagerstown.
— Tuscarora’s Hailey Lane continued her strong freshman season as a double winner in the 800- and 1,600-meter runs on Friday at the CMC indoor track and field championships.
— Oakdale boys basketball’s Max McFarland had double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds to help the Bears beat Saint James 78-50 on Saturday.
— Linganore’s Julia Mitchell tallied a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds, to go with five assists and three blocks, as the Lancers battled past Catoctin 63-56 last Thursday in girls hoops.
— Oakdale wrestler Cooper Van Scoyoc dropped down a weight class to meet Middletown state-title contender Alex DeVriendt at 126 pounds, where Van Scoyoc notched a 4-2 overtime victory in the match of the night as the Knights prevailed 56-9 in the team standings last Thursday.
— The New Life boys basketball team eclipsed 100 points for the first time in program history Monday, beating Hancock 101-49.
— Zion Ortiz led the MSD boys to their fourth straight basketball win, 49-43 over Perry Hall, with a double-double of 23 points and 12 rebounds on Tuesday.
— Oakdale girls basketball’s Jane Rape dropped 25 points with four rebounds and four blocks in the Bears’ 64-40 win over Tuscarora on Tuesday.
— Middletown girls basketball’s Riley Nelson collected 14 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals in a 48-36 win Tuesday over Winters Mill.
— Walkersville’s Shey Awuwoloye finished with 20 points and eight rebounds as the Lions beat Boonboro 57-43 on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.