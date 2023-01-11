Each week during the three sports seasons, the News-Post will honor a boys and girls Athlete of the Week and mention others who were in consideration from the previous seven days of action.
(Jan. 4-10)
BOYS
Nathan Kovalcik, Catoctin wrestling
The Cougars senior was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler of the Hub Cup tournament at North Hagerstown after capturing the title in his 182-pound division on Saturday.
GIRLS
Skylar Davis, Tuscarora girls basketball
The junior forward put together an eye-popping triple-double of 29 points, 23 rebounds and 11 blocks in the Titans’ 65-51 loss to North Hagerstown on Thursday. It was her second straight triple-double. She then scored 10 points with five boards despite foul trouble to help spur a 29-27 win over TJ on Tuesday.
SHOUT OUTS
— Oakdale’s Will Rodriguez contributed 23 points, seven rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block as the Bears edged Manchester Valley 42-39 last Wednesday.
— Linganore’s boys indoor track and field team won the 19-team Dwight Scott Invitational with 68 points Saturday despite having no individual winners.
— Thomas Johnson field athlete Elisa Ramos won titles in the high jump and pole vault Saturday at the Dwight Scott Invitational.
— The Frederick Warriors’ Ella Bennett was named the most valuable player of the MSD Oriole Classic girls hoops tournament after scoring 24 points with six steals in defeating Rockbridge 44-35 on Saturday.
— Frederick boys basketball’s David Dorsey delivered seven blocks with 12 points Friday in a 61-44 intracity victory over Thomas Johnson.
— Frederick girls basketball’s Sydney Huskey racked up 27 points with seven steals Friday in a blowout of Thomas Johnson, then tallied 26 points Tuesday in a 54-51 win over Urbana.
— Walkersville’s Abby Albertson notched her fifth and sixth double-doubles this season in consecutive girls basketball wins over Smithsburg on Friday and Catoctin on Tuesday.
— Linganore’s Trinity Lindblade hit a deep 3-pointer with 5 seconds left as the Lancers outbattled Urbana 63-62 last Thursday in a meeting of unbeaten rivals for their first win over the Hawks in three seasons.
— Led by Heidi Tomlin and Carly Timme, who won three events apiece last Thursday, the Middletown girls swimming and diving team edged Frederick 92-90.
— Oakdale’s Caroline Atwill filled the stat sheet with 19 points, eight rebounds and seven steals Friday in a 30-point win over South Hagerstown in girls basketball.
— Catoctin’s Brooke Williams had a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds Friday as the Cougars trounced Clear Spring.
— Urbana’s Jude Huseby helped send the Hawks past rival Linganore 65-57 on Friday by scoring 21 points with 14 rebounds in boys hoops action.
— Urbana’s RJ Roche nailed five 3-pointers en route to a game-high 21 points as the Hawks took down Oakdale 52-46 in overtime on Monday in boys basketball.
— MSD boys basketball’s Jayden Orsi-Pederson tallied a 17-point, 10-rebound double-double Friday in a 63-38 win over the Frederick Warriors.
— New Life’s Jaleel Ambush compiled 19 points, eight boards and seven assists Friday in a 76-50 win over Faith Christian in boys hoops.
— Frederick Christian Academy’s Jonny Canning scored 20 points with eight rebounds, seven assists and four steals Friday to help rout Temple Baptist.
— New Life’s Cayenne Pigeon had games of 25 points and 30 points on Thursday and Friday, hitting six and seven 3-pointers, respectively, in a girls hoops loss to Broadfording and a win over Faith Christian.
— Tuscarora boys basketball’s Camron Harry racked up 27 points with five assists as the Titans edged Thomas Johnson 58-56 on Tuesday.
— A putback by Middletown’s Braedon Beard as time expired in overtime gave the Knights a 60-58 win over Smithsburg on Tuesday. He finished with a team-high 13 points.
— Frederick boys basketball’s Elwyne Wordlaw scored all of his 26 points in the second half as the Cadets remained undefeated (12-0) by rallying past Urbana 74-59 on Tuesday.
