Each week during the three sports seasons, the News-Post will honor a boys and girls Athlete of the Week and mention others who were in consideration from the previous seven days of action.
(Jan. 5-11)
BOYS
Abhishek Mudireddy,
Oakdale indoor
track and field
The junior middle-distance runner won the 800-meter run and was part of the winning 4x400 relay as the Bears captured the team title at Saturday’s 20-team Dwight Scott Invitational in Hagerstown.
GIRLS
Sam Blaylock, Oakdale basketball
The senior guard scored 22 points, including seven straight in the third quarter to rally the Bears to a 53-50 road win over North Hagerstown on Tuesday night.
SHOUT OUTS
— MSD’s Ethan Sheppeck had 24 points, six rebounds and four steals in a 70-54 win over Heritage Academy over the weekend in the Oriole Classic. He was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.
— The Frederick Warriors’ Caleb Passarelli had 20 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in a win over the Fairfax Kings in the consolation game of the Oriole Classic over the weekend.
— Frederick’s girls basketball team limited rival Thomas Johnson to eight field goals Saturday in a 70-27 win.
— The Frederick Warriors’ Ella Bennett was named the Oriole Classic tournament MVP, helping them defeat host MSD in the title game.
— Walkersville’s Shaden Hansen produced a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds Tuesday night as the Lions topped Catoctin 71-47.
— The Linganore boys and Catoctin girls basketball teams each won games on Tuesday that improved their records to a matching 8-0.
— Urbana junior Hannah Miles hit a 3-pointer with 27 seconds left and the Hawks held on to eke past fellow-county power Frederick 51-50 on Tuesday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.