Each week during the three sports seasons, the News-Post will honor a boys and girls Athlete of the Week and mention others who were in consideration from the previous seven days of action.
(March 1-7)
BOYS
Cooper Van Scoyoc, Oakdale wrestling
Van Scoyoc had a surprising run to the 126-pound state title at Class 4A-3A over the weekend. On Friday, he stunned returning state champion Alex Bellarin, of Laurel, by using an arm bar half tilt as time was expiring to secure the pin. The junior finished the job Saturday, claiming his first state championship with a 6-2 victory over Woodlawn’s Ky-El Ali.
GIRLS
Skai Bayless, Oakdale basketball
Bayless powered the Bears to their second appearance at states, scoring 10 of her 17 points in the final quarter to upend top-seeded Linganore in last Wednesday’s 3A West Region I championship. She also played tight defense to limit Lancers star Trinity Lindblade to an inefficient 10 points. In Friday’s state quarterfinal loss to Poly, Bayless added four rebounds and three assists.
SHOUT OUTS
— Elwyne Wordlaw turned in three high-scoring performances for Frederick boys basketball. First, he dropped 26 points in last Thursday’s Class 3A West Region I final victory over Oakdale. On Saturday, Wordlaw scored 18 points to lead a comeback win over St. Charles in the quarterfinals. And in Tuesday’s 3A state semifinal loss to Damascus, Wordlaw came on strong down the stretch to finish with 17 points.
— Kenyon Johnson was an efficient 9-of-10 from the field, scoring 20 points, pulling down nine rebounds and picking three steals to lead Walkersville boys basketball to a comfortable 69-42 win over Liberty in Saturday’s Class 2A state quarterfinal.
— Shadan Hansen shot 8 of 10 from the floor to finish with 19 points in Walkersville boys basketball’s 69-42 win over Liberty in Saturday’s Class 2A state quarterfinal. Then in Tuesday’s state semifinal loss to Largo, Hansen finished with a team-high 21 points.
— Ella Bennett recorded her 1,000th career point for the Frederick Warriors girls basketball team as they finished their season with a 43-20 win over Highland View last Thursday.
— Jonny Canning dropped 28 points for Frederick Christian Academy last Thursday in its opening-round tournament win over Reimer Road Christian School (Ohio), 52-43. In Friday’s loss to Bourbon Christian Academy (Kentucky), Canning scored 22 points.
— Linganore’s Garhett Dickenson capped a 41-1 senior season with an 8-3 victory over Bowie’s Tate Purvis in the Class 4A-3A wrestling final at 132 pounds on Saturday, claiming a long-awaited state championship.
— Middletown’s Kieran Hofgesang secured a wrestling state championship at 220 pounds on Saturday, earning a 10-1 victory over Calvert’s Cornell Johnson in the 2A-1A final.
— Urbana’s Alanna Tate hit two free throws with 5.7 seconds left to upset host Clarksburg girls basketball in last Wednesday’s 4A West Region II championship. Tate had a double-double of 16 points and 14 rebounds in the game.
— Zion Ntemi drained three triples to spark Walkersville boys basketball to a 56-42 win over rival Middletown and the 2A West Region II title last Wednesday. He finished with a team-high 17 points.
— Alisa Ortiz hit five triples, part of a game-high 19 points, as her Oakdale girls basketball squad upset Linganore last Wednesday in the 3A West Region I championship.
