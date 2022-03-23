Each week during the three sports seasons, the News-Post will honor a boys and girls Athlete of the Week and mention others who were in consideration from the previous seven days of action.
(March 16-22)
BOYS
Paul Garza, Walkersville boys lacrosse
The sophomore midfielder went low-to-high with a shot that found the net, giving the Lions a back-and-forth, 14-13 overtime victory over Oakdale on Tuesday night in both teams’ season opener.
GIRLS
Avery Neuman, Tuscarora softball
The Titans’ pitcher twirled a season-opening no-hitter on Monday in a 1-0 win over Liberty, striking out 11.
SHOUT OUTS
— Catoctin’s softball team slugged eight home runs in a season-opening 21-0 win over FSK that gave coach Jess Valentine her 200th career victory.
— Walkersville’s Brandon Buschman plated two runs with a ninth-inning hit that ended up giving the Lions a 6-4 win over Thomas Johnson to open the season Monday.
— Oakdale baseball’s Evan Shultz went 4-for-4 with three runs, two RBIs and two steals as the Bears beat Manchester Valley 13-1 Monday in their season opener. Then, on Tuesday, he added two more hits and scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh to help defeat Middletown 6-5.
— Middletown’s Julia Harris tallied five goals in the Knights’ 17-3 girls lacrosse win over Frederick on Tuesday.
— St. John’s Catholic Prep girls lacrosse player Addison Scanlon scored five goals Monday as the Vikings defeated Annapolis Area 18-5.
— Oakdale’s Carter Albers drove in the winning run Tuesday for a 6-5 walk-off victory against Middletown on a day when he collected three RBIs.
— Middletown’s Taylor Broadbent hurled a complete-game two-hitter with 13 strikeouts in a 10-1 softball win over Oakdale on Tuesday.
— Oakdale girls lacrosse freshman Anna Alt contributed four goals in her first varsity game as the Bears defeated Walkersville 16-8 on Tuesday night.
