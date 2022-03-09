Each week during the three sports seasons, the News-Post will honor a boys and girls Athlete of the Week and mention others who were in consideration from the previous seven days of action.
(March 2-8)
BOYS
Chad Hoy, Middletown wrestling
The senior wrapped up a 38-2 season by pinning Patuxent’s Jalon Edwards in 56 seconds to win the Class 2A-1A state title at 220 pounds Saturday at The Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro. Hoy registered first-period pins in eight of the nine postseason bouts he wrestled, starting at the county championships.
GIRLS
Kaylie Musard, Walkersville wrestling
The junior reached the girls state championship match at 235 pounds, where she lost via pin on Saturday at The Show Place Arena, capping a 10-3 season with her second state runner-up finish since 2020.
SHOUT OUTS
— Catoctin’s Emily Williams scored 18 points with four steals and four assists for the Cougars as they easily dispatched Cambridge-South Dorchester 61-21 in the Class 1A state quarterfinals on Saturday. Then, in Tuesday’s semifinal against Fort Hill, she had a team-high 19 points along with eight rebounds and five assists to help Catoctin reach the state final for the first time in 16 years.
— Middletown wrestler Aidan Waters finished third in the 2A-1A 182-pound division of the state championships on Saturday.
— Middletown wrestler Alexander DeVriendt took third in the 2A-1A 113-pound division of the state championships on Saturday.
— Catoctin wrestler Braden Bell took third in the 2A-1A 138-pound division of the state championships on Saturday.
— Oakdale boys basketball player Cameron Dorner grabbed the rebound of a missed free-throw quickly dribbled down the floor, slipped to the left of a defender near the foul line and banked in the game-winning layup while getting fouled with 1.2 seconds left, leading the Bears to a 56-55 win over host Damascus in Friday’s Class 3A state boys basketball quarterfinals. He also scored 24 points in Oakdale’s 66-50 semifinal win over Atholton on Tuesday, sending the Bears to the state title game for the first time since 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.