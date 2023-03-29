Each week during the three sports seasons, the News-Post will honor a boys and girls Athlete of the Week and mention others who were in consideration from the previous seven days of action.
(March 21-28)
BOYS
Brett Lucas, Middletown baseball
The junior first baseman reached base in every plate appearance across Middletown baseball’s first two games, a 14-0 win over Frederick High last Wednesday and a 5-0 win over Oakdale on Thursday. He drove in a total of six runs in those wins.
GIRLS
Taylor Smith, Catoctin softball
The Cougars sophomore turned in three dominant performances in the circle last week. Last Tuesday, she struck out 14 in a complete-game, three-hit shutout of South Carroll. The next day, she recorded her 200th career strikeout in a loss to Francis Scott Key. Then, she picked up 15 more strikeouts in a dominant 9-1 win over Middletown on Monday.
SHOUT OUTS
— Catoctin baseball’s Joey McMannis struck out 12 in his season debut, combining on a one-hitter as the Cougars routed South Carroll 10-0 last Tuesday. He also homered in the win. Then in Monday’s 5-4 win over Middletown, he once again combined for a one-hitter.
— Matt Nichols and Jack Collins each had eight points for Tuscarora boys lacrosse in its season-opening 16-3 win over Boonsboro last Tuesday.
— Ellery Bowman led Middletown with six goals in its 20-5 win over Frederick girls lacrosse last Tuesday.
— Maddie Chausky had a hat trick and three assists as Thomas Johnson shut out Brunswick 15-0 in its girls lacrosse season opener last Tuesday. She later scored four goals in Monday’s loss to Catoctin.
— Delaney Stup and Alyssa Hartis each scored five goals for Tuscarora girls lacrosse as it crushed Boonsboro 16-2 last Tuesday.
— Sydney Leadbetter had three extra-base hits and combined for the win in the circle as Middletown softball rolled to a 13-0 win over Frederick High last Wednesday.
— Camryn MacKay tossed a complete-game three-hitter, allowing just an unearned run as Linganore softball opened its title defense with a 4-1 win over South Carroll last Wednesday.
— Rebekah Floyd had three hits, including a home run, as Thomas Johnson softball cruised to an 8-1 win over Liberty last Wednesday.
— Ryan McLister collected five goals with one assist as Middletown boys lacrosse opened the season last Tuesday with a 15-0 win over Frederick High.
— Brooke Pellas had three hits and two RBIs as Oakdale softball knocked off Middletown 9-6 last Thursday.
— Avery Neuman struck out 12 in a loss against Liberty last Thursday. On Monday, she had 16 strikeouts in a two-hit loss to Walkersville. Then, she recorded her 200th career strikeout in a 10-3 win over Frederick High on Tuesday.
— Joe Novak piled up six goals in St. John’s Catholic Prep’s boys lacrosse home opener last Thursday, which was a 15-3 win over Glenelg Country. He added five goals Tuesday in the Vikings’ 18-0 rout of Mt. Carmel.
— Walkersville’s Ethan Guillott racked up 10 points by scoring four goals and adding six assists in a 15-1 drubbing of Francis Scott Key last Thursday. He then scored a hat trick in the Lions’ 8-3 win over Brunswick on Monday.
— Oakdale girls lacrosse was paced by Paige Overeem’s four goals and two assists in an 18-3 win over Thomas Johnson last Thursday.
— Shaun Wright’s 11-point night led Oakdale boys lacrosse in a 20-1 rout of Thomas Johnson Friday night. He scored six goals and added five assists. Earlier in the week, he had nine points in a 13-5 win over Walkersville last Tuesday.
— Charles Dougherty led Catoctin boys lacrosse to a 9-5 upset of Middletown Friday night, scoring four goals and adding an assist. He then had two goals and an assist in an 11-9 stunner Tuesday over South Carroll.
— Pitchers Caroline Hinkelman and Izzy Dietrich locked down the circle all week for Walkersville softball, combining to allow one run across three wins.
— Kate DelGrippo combined for a four-hit shutout and hit a home run for St. John’s Catholic Prep in its 9-0 softball win over Goretti on Monday.
— In her first varsity start, Catoctin goalie Caryn Blum made 10 saves, including seven in the second half, to help the Cougars beat Thomas Johnson girls lacrosse 12-10 Monday and pick up their first win of the season.
— Luke Chappell scattered five hits in five innings on the mound last Wednesday for Thomas Johnson baseball in its 4-0 win over Walkersville. At the plate, he fell a homer short of the cycle and drove in two runs.
— Hunter Barnes did it all for Middletown baseball in its 5-0 win over Oakdale last Thursday. He tossed 4 1-3 innings of two-hit ball, drove in a run on a double and made a handful of stellar defensive plays.
