Each week during the three sports seasons, the News-Post will honor a boys and girls Athlete of the Week and mention others who were in consideration from the previous seven days of action.
(March 29-April 4)
BOYS
Camden Hood, Thomas Johnson baseball
The Patriots junior hurled a two-hit (five-inning) shutout and hit his first home run on any level, adding a double for good measure Friday in a 14-0 win over Linganore.
GIRLS
Meghan Gray, Catoctin softball
— The Cougars junior totaled four home runs and 16 RBIs over two games. She blasted a trio of homers, along with a double, to drive in 10 as Catoctin softball thrashed Smithsburg 23-0 last Wednesday. On Friday, she piled up six RBIs with another home run and a triple as the Cougars no-hit Brunswick 17-0. Then, she scored the Cougars’ winning run on an eighth-inning error to beat Boonsboro 2-1.
SHOUT OUTS
— St. John’s pitcher Bronson Taylor hurled a complete-game three-hitter with no earned runs and 14 strikeouts in a 5-2 win over McDonogh last Wednesday.
— Walkersville’s Hailey Putnam used a home run and a triple to drive in four runs as the Lions thumped Brunswick 20-1 in softball last Wednesday. On Friday, she went 3-for-3 in a 6-4 win over Boonsboro. On Monday, she had three hits in a 10-0 rout of Williamsport.
— St. John’s softball player Calista Osong stole five bases and had two hits in a 16-4 win over Friends last Wednesday.
— Oakdale softball’s Gabriella Nelson drove in four runs Friday in a 14-7 win over Tuscarora.
— Lizzie Goodwin broke the Frederick girls lacrosse record for assists in a game with eight in a 17-0 shutout of Brunswick last Thursday. On Wednesday, she scored three goals with four assists in a 19-6 win over North Hagerstown.
— Urbana girls lacrosse’s Paige White racked up eight goals with an assist in a 19-7 win over Tuscarora last Thursday. She recorded the 100th point of her career Tuesday in an 8-7 win over Middletown.
— Middletown’s Hunter Barnes blanked Urbana baseball with a four-hitter Friday in a 3-0 win, striking out eight. On Monday, he drove in three runs with two hits in a 10-0 win over Brunswick.
— Urbana’s Eli DeRossi-Cytron fired 14 strikeouts Monday, spinning a complete-game two-hitter as the Hawks blanked the Bears 2-0.
— Catoctin baseball’s Peyton Castellow needed just 63 pitches over five shutout innings Friday, striking out six as the Cougars blanked Brunswick 10-0.
— Urbana softball’s Delaney Reefe tossed a one-hit shutout, striking out seven with one walk, while adding a home run among her three hits at the plate Friday in the Hawks’ 5-0 win over Middletown. On Wednesday, she had a three-run homer among two hits in a 17-1 win over Tuscarora. On Monday, she hurled a one-hit shutout, whiffing nine in an 11-0 win over Oakdale that also saw her pound a three-run homer.
— St. John’s softball’s Kaitlin Murphy threw a no-hitter with 12 strikeouts, then added a homer and a double Monday in a 12-0 win over Beth Tfiloh.
— Urbana track and field’s Samantha Heyison won the discus as the Hawks scored 80 points to capture the girls title Saturday at the Patriot Invitational at Thomas Johnson.
— Thomas Johnson baseball’s Ty Allen gave the Patriots a 4-3 walk-off win Monday with a two-run single to cap his three-hit day.
— Walkersville baseball’s Jaysen Jensen went 4-for-4, including a double, and was the winning pitcher in a 4-3 win Monday over Williamsport. He allowed one run on four hits with four strikeouts over 4 2-3 innings.
— Catoctin’s Taylor Smith recorded a 16-strikeout one-hitter in an eight-inning, 2-1 win Monday over Boonsboro softball.
— Thomas Johnson softball’s Grace Roark blanked North Hagerstown on a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts, adding a homer and two RBIs among her two hits Monday in a 7-0 win.
— Oakdale girls lacrosse’s Kate Moore contributed six goals and recorded seven draw controls in Monday’s 20-12 win over Frederick.
— Urbana’s Kellie Voorhees notched a goal with 1.5 seconds left to give the Hawks an 8-7 win over Middletown girls lacrosse — their first over the Knights in recent memory — on Tuesday night.
— Walkersville boys lacrosse’s Ethan Patrick racked up six goals and four assists Tuesday as the Lions walloped Boonsboro 16-2.
— Jameson Doll led Catoctin boys lacrosse to a 17-5 win over Goretti with four goals and five assists Tuesday as the Cougars got their fourth straight win. He scored three goals last Thursday as they defeated FSK 17-3.
— Rebekah Zentz piled up the points as the Catoctin girls lacrosse team cruised past Goretti 17-4 on Tuesday, netting five assists to go with four goals and eight draw controls.
