Each week during the three sports seasons, the News-Post will honor a boys and girls Athlete of the Week and mention others who were in consideration from the previous seven days of action.
(March 30-April 5)
BOYS
Brendan Yagesh, Urbana baseball
The senior fanned 16 Linganore batters to set a school record Monday in a 3-0 complete-game victory. On Saturday, he provided a two-run homer and go-ahead sac fly to help beat Tuscarora 4-3. On Friday, he hit a two-run homer in an 11-0 win over Oakdale.
GIRLS
Kayla Carr, Middletown softball
The senior had a pair of two-homer games, including a 5-for-5 day Monday in which she drove in nine runs as the Knights walloped Williamsport 15-6. Her other multi-homer game came last Wednesday, when she had five RBIs in a 12-1 win over Urbana.
SHOUT OUTS
— Tuscarora pitcher Ryan DeSanto threw a no-hitter last Wednesday against Oakdale, striking out 11 in an 8-0 win.
— Walkersville baseball’s Travis Remsberg delivered a walkoff two-run single in a 6-5 win over Williamsport on Friday. He also pitched six innings, allowing just one earned run.
— Linganore softball’s Gracie Wilson went 5-for-5 and came on in relief to stave off Thomas Johnson for an 11-8 softball win last Thursday.
— Brunswick baseball’s Noland Genies hurled a four-hitter and drove in two runs as the Railroaders topped Middletown 13-1 on Friday.
— Catoctin softball’s Taylor Smith hurled a two-hit shutout with 14 strikeouts and drove in two runs in a 4-0 win over Boonsboro on Friday. Last Wednesday she hit a grand slam in a win over Brunswick.
— Walkersville softball freshman relief pitcher Izzy Dietrich had a walkoff single in the bottom of the seventh and also earned the victory in a 10-9 win over Williamsport last Thursday.
— Linganore’s Kelly Durbin earned a complete-game win with 10 strikeouts and also drove in four runs in a 9-3 win over Frederick last Thursday.
— Middletown boys lacrosse player Judd Boniface scored seven goals in a 15-3 rout of Boonsboro last Thursday.
— Linganore girls track athlete Mikayla Moxley won a pair of individual events (400, 800) and was part of the winning 4x800 relay team at Saturday’s Dwight Scott Invitational.
— Urbana’s girls track and field team won six events and scored 135.5 to win the team crown at Saturday’s Dwight Scott Invitational.
— Middletown track athlete Ava Allen was named Field Athlete of the Meet at Saturday’s Handley Invitational in Virginia after winning the triple jump and both hurdle events and placing second in the pole vault as the Knights took the team title.
— St. John’s Catholic Prep goalie Tiernan O’Rourke tallied 14 saves as the Vikings beat Georgetown Day School 13-3 on Monday for their first win of the season.
— TJ’s Bill Coughlin scored six goals with three assists in a 15-2 boys lacrosse win over South Hagerstown on Monday.
— Walkersville’s Blake Shoemaker scored an unassisted goal in the final minute of the Lions’ come-from-behind 17-16 win over Tuscarora in boys lacrosse on Tuesday night. It was one of four he tallied in the game.
— Brunswick boys lacrosse’s JT Harich paced the Railroaders’ 16-0 win over Frederick with five goals and four assists on Tuesday night.
