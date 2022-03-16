Each week during the three sports seasons, the News-Post will honor a boys and girls Athlete of the Week and mention others who were in consideration from the previous seven days of action.
(March 9-15)
BOYS
Cameron Dorner, Oakdale basketball
The senior scored a game-best 24 points in the Class 3A state basketball final, helping to guide the Bears to a 61-40 victory over Huntingtown on Thursday night at Xfinity Center in College Park. The wins gave Oakdale its first basketball state crown and ended a 23-year drought for Frederick County boys basketball.
GIRLS
Taylor Smith, Catoctin basketball
The freshman tallied 19 points — including 11 in the game’s first 10 minutes — with five steals as the Cougars saw their lead slip away in a 51-42 loss to Pikesville in the Class 1A state final on Thursday in College Park. Smith came up big for the Cougars throughout their playoff run, which concluded with them reaching the state final for the first time since 2006.
SHOUT OUTS
— Oakdale’s Alex Hawkins dropped 21 points in the Class 3A boys basketball final, capping a stellar postseason run for the Bears on Thursday night.
— Oakdale’s Dominic Nichols scored 12 points, pulled down 12 boards and blocked three shots in the Bears’ title-winning victory over Huntingtown on Thursday night.
— The Frederick Warriors’ David Homans drained 12 3-pointers and scored 38 points as the boys team beat the Oak Forest Warriors (North Carolina) 99-69 over the weekend at the East Coast Homeschool Basketball Championships in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, to finish their season with a 28-7 record. Frederick finished seventh out of 32 teams.
— The Frederick Warriors’ Tay McDonald scored 17 points with eight rebounds as the girls team defeated the Chatham County Thunder 47-30 over the weekend to finish eighth out of 28 teams at the East Coast Homeschool Basketball Championships in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. The Warriors ended their season with a 31-4.
