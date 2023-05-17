Each week during the three sports seasons, the News-Post will honor a boys and girls Athlete of the Week and mention others who were in consideration from the previous seven days of action.
(May 10-16)
BOYS
Furious Trammel, Catoctin track and field
At Thursday’s FCPS track and field championships, the Cougars junior broke the county record in the 400-meter dash with a time of 48.75 seconds. He also placed second in the long jump with a leap of 21 feet, 7.25 inches, third in the triple jump (43-5) and fourth in the 100 (11.19).
GIRLS
Celeste Rodriguez-Aguilar, Tuscarora track and field
The Titans junior sprinter crossed first with stellar times in the 200- (25.63) and 400-meter (57.32) dashes at Thursday’s FCPS track and field championships. She also ran anchor on the winning 4x400 relay team.
SHOUTOUTS
— Addison Scanlon scored with a little over one minute left in the first overtime period to lead St. John’s Catholic Prep girls lacrosse to its first IAAM B Conference title on Saturday. She led the Vikings with four goals and an assist in the 11-10 win over Park School. Scanlon had two goals and two assists in Thursday’s semifinal, an 18-1 win over Friends.
— Peyton Castellow struck out 10 to help Catoctin baseball spin a 6-0 shutout of Williamsport in a Class 1A West playoff game Saturday.
— MSD’s Mark Gwynn won a trio of solo events to help the Orioles’ boys track and field team take their 15th straight ESDAA championship on Saturday. Gwynn set top marks in high jump (5-foot-2), long jump (19-9.25) and triple jump (39-11.75).
— Natalie Meyer racked up seven points for Walkersville girls lacrosse as the Lions won their Class 2A West playoff game 19-8 over North Hagerstown last Wednesday.
— Ethan Patrick piled up 11 points to lead Walkersville boys lacrosse to a 19-0 win over North Hagerstown in the Class 2A West playoffs last Wednesday.
— Beckett Tayler went off for six goals as Thomas Johnson boys lacrosse rolled over South Hagerstown 17-3 in last Wednesday’s Class 3A West playoff game.
— Zach Dodson went six shutout innings for St. John’s Catholic Prep baseball on Friday, scattering four hits and striking out 12 in a 7-0 win over Glenelg Country in the first round of the MIAA B Conference playoffs. Then, on Tuesday he tossed 2 1-3 innings of scoreless relief with five strikeouts to help St. John’s beat playoff nemesis Indian Creek 6-2.
— Catoctin’s Brody Buffington smashed county records in both the 100-meter dash (10.46) and the 200 dash (20.59), the latter being a personal best, at last Thursday’s FCPS track and field championships.
— Thomas Johnson’s James Partlow won the 1,600 (4:22.72) and 3,200 (9:59.58) runs at Thursday’s FCPS track and field championships, the former being a personal best. He helped the Patriots win the boys team title on their home track.
— Samantha Heyison won the shot put (36-3.75) and discus (111-9) at Thursday’s FCPS track and field championships, helping the Urbana girls win their eighth straight county outdoor title.
— Chase Perry’s two-way effort last Thursday helped Linganore baseball beat Tuscarora 8-7 in 10 innings in a Class 3A West playoff game. Perry had two RBIs while tossing four innings of one-run ball in relief.
— Oakdale baseball’s Nick Miller took over last Thursday, driving in five runs while clubbing a double and a home run as the Bears beat Frederick High 6-0 in the Class 3A West playoffs.
— Colin Pearre tossed a complete-game one-hitter for Brunswick baseball last Thursday, striking out eight in a 10-0 mercy rule win over Hancock in the Class 1A West playoffs.
— Middletown’s Brooke Renninger had four hits to pace the Knights to a 20-0 blowout of Oakland Mills last Thursday in the Class 2A West softball playoffs.
— In his return from injury, Matt Nichols piled up seven goals for Tuscarora boys lacrosse in a 20-1 win over Frederick High last Thursday in the Class 3A West playoffs.
— Oakdale’s Kate Moore tallied four goals and four assists as the Bears cruised to a 22-1 win over Poolesville in last Thursday’s Class 2A West girls lacrosse playoffs.
— Tuscarora’s Ariana Tucci had a season-high seven goals to help the Titans to a 16-7 win over Frederick High in last Thursday’s Class 3A West girls lacrosse playoffs.
— Oakdale sophomore Nicholas Novitski swept Tuscarora’s Ben Anspach, 6-0, 6-0, in Friday’s FCPS boys tennis championships to remain undefeated and reign as the county’s best at No. 1 singles.
— Urbana’s Claire Kim and Meredith Flynn won the No. 1 doubles title Friday at the FCPS tennis championships with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Brunswick’s Zoe Razunguzwa and Denise Yongbi. Their victory contributed to Urbana’s runaway team title with 38 points.
— The Urbana boys No. 1 doubles team of Ritvik Gonugunta and Luc Lugez rolled over Oakdale’s Nicholas Rengen and Caleb Wernau, 6-1, 6-0, to capture the FCPS title on Friday, helping the Hawks claim the overall county title.
— Linganore boys lacrosse got an eight-point night from Marco LaRocco (two goals, six assists) in the Lancers’ easy 19-1 win over Thomas Johnson on Friday in the Class 3A West playoffs.
— Urbana’s Paige White had five goals and two assists to lead the Hawks over Northwest, 23-0, in Friday’s Class 4A West girls lacrosse playoffs.
— Linganore boys lacrosse’s Camden Gregory moved from midfield to attack due to a teammate’s injury and delivered six goals as the Lancers beat Tuscarora 15-7 to win the Class 3A West regional title Monday.
— Middletown girls lacrosse’s Vera Winchester Dodman produced a string of draw-control wins Monday to help the Knights stave off Oakdale 13-6 in the Class 2A West regional final.
— Gavin McKay and Hunter Bryant each tallied five goals and an assist Monday as the Urbana boys lacrosse team rolled past the Quince Orchard 16-5 for the Class 4A West regional title.
— Thomas Johnson baseball’s Luke Chappell scattered eight hits and allowed one run Monday in a complete game as the Patriots ousted Oakdale 8-1 in the Class 3A West semifinals.
— Catoctin softball’s Taylor Smith fanned 15 of the 16 batters she faced (the other walked) in an abbreviated no-hitter as the Cougars thrashed Clear Spring 16-0 on Monday in the 1A West semifinals. She also homered among her two hits.
— Lo McAnaw’s two-run, sixth-inning clout broke a tie and led Urbana softball to a 3-1 win over Northwest in the 4A West semifinals on Monday.
— St. John’s boys lacrosse goalie Landon Kunkle stopped 17 shots Tuesday as the Vikings beat Concordia Prep 14-9 in the MIAA C Conference semifinals.
— Urbana’s Keegan Johnson was dominant in hurling a three-hitter with 12 strikeouts Tuesday as the Hawks ousted Northwest to win the Class 4A West region title.
