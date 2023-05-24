Each week during the three sports seasons, the News-Post will honor a boys and girls Athlete of the Week and mention others who were in consideration from the previous seven days of action.
(May 17-23)
BOYS
Nicholas Novitski, Oakdale tennis
The Bears junior remained undefeated this season as he won 6-0, 6-0 in the Class 3A West regional boys singles final to repeat as champion, adding to his county title last week and helping his Bears capture their first regional championship.
GIRLS
Divine Bamgboye, Urbana track and field
The versatile Hawks junior qualified for states in four events, including a Class 4A West win in the 300-meter hurdles. She also ran a leg on the victorious 4x400 relay for the regional-champion Hawks and qualified for states in the 100 dash and 100 hurdles.
SHOUT OUTS
— Urbana baseball’s Riley Smith reached base three times on Friday, including a leadoff triple that set in motion the Hawks’ 12-2 win over Old Mill in the Class 4A state quarterfinals. He then drove in two runs as the Hawks routed Laurel 10-0 in the semifinals on Tuesday.
— Linganore girls lacrosse’s Reese Wallich tallied six goals as the Lancers defeated Northern (Calvert) 15-9 last Wednesday in the Class 3A state quarterfinals.
— Catoctin softball’s Taylor Smith delivered a 19-strikeout no-hitter in which she only allowed one baserunner (on a walk) Friday as the Cougars nipped host Allegany 1-0 in the Class 1A state quarterfinals. On Tuesday, she went the distance, allowing just two runs on four hits with 14 strikeouts in a 3-2 win over Mardela in the state semifinals. Last Wednesday, she hurled a four-hit shutout to help beat Williamsport 3-0 for a regional title.
— Catoctin softball’s Madison Ohler walloped a fourth-inning solo home run that stood as the game’s only run Friday in the Cougars’ 1-0 victory over Allegany in the 1A state quarterfinals.
— Emily Ausherman’s two-run single — her third hit of the day — highlighted a four-run rally in the fifth inning that gave the Linganore softball team its first lead of the game en route to an 11-5 win over Thomas Johnson that lifted the Lancers to the Class 3A West Region I title.
— Walkersville softball’s Izzy Dietrich produced three hits and three RBIs last Wednesday in the Lions’ 9-6 win over Glenelg to clinch the Class 2A West regional title.
— Urbana softball’s Maggie Hummer launched a seventh-inning solo home run to knot the score at 1-1 before the Hawks ousted Clarksburg 2-1 in eight innings last Wednesday for the Class 4A West region crown.
— Urbana softball’s Delaney Reefe twirled a two-hit shutout with six strikeouts as the Hawks beat Sherwood 2-0 in the 4A state semifinals on Tuesday. She also doubled and came home on a short sac fly to break the scoreless tie in the sixth inning.
— Linganore boys lacrosse’s Kyle Gardner tallied four goals and two assists as the Lancers beat Damascus 14-5 last Wednesday in the Class 3A state quarterfinals.
— Urbana’s Angeline Amefia won the 100 hurdles and ran a leg on the winning 4x400 relay as the Hawks rolled to victory in the 4A West regional track and field championships. She also qualified for states in the 400 dash and long jump.
— Urbana’s Kean Tanyi-Tang scorched to victory in the 200-meter dash (22.21 seconds) in the Class 4A West track and field meet. He also was part of the victorious 4x400 relay team and advanced to states in the 400 dash and 4x100.
— Middletown girls track and field’s Ava Allen won the pole vault at the Class 2A West meet and qualified for states in the 100 hurdles, triple jump and long jump.
— Urbana girls tennis player Shloka Tambat took the 4A West regional singles title as the Hawks captured the team crown.
— Urbana’s boys and girls doubles teams of Javin Ahuja and Rahul Harish and Meredith Flynn and Claire Kim prevailed for 4A West regional tennis titles to help the Hawks take the championship.
— Thomas Johnson tennis player Madison Warren cruised to the 3A West girls singles crown with a 6-0, 6-0 victory on Friday as she advanced to states in an attempt to defend her title.
— Brunswick’s boys doubles team of Issac Hatch and Zach Ahern defeated Williamsport’s Ian Lane and Gavin Spielman, 6-1, 6-4, in the 1A West tennis final to win the first doubles regional championship in school history.
— Middletown girls lacrosse goalie Helen Bartman notched nine saves Saturday as the Knights beat Havre de Grace 17-4 in the Class 2A state semifinals.
— Thomas Johnson’s James Partlow won the 3,200 at the 3A West regional track and field championships, then also qualified for states in the 800 and 1,600, helping the Patriots ring up 155 points en route to the championship.
— Catoctin’s Furious Trammel won the 400 dash, long jump and triple jump at the Class 1A West regional track and field championships.
