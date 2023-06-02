Each week during the three sports seasons, the News-Post will honor a boys and girls Athlete of the Week and mention others who were in consideration from the previous seven days of action.
(May 23-30)
Boys
Grant Lohr, Oakdale track and field
Just a sophomore, Lohr had a splendid state meet despite dealing with an MCL sprain. On Friday, he won the Class 3A shot put with a distance of 53 feet, 7¼ inches by producing the best series of five throws he’s ever experienced. On Saturday, he followed it up with a victory in the discus (158-6) after nearly scratching out of the event in the early going. Also a football player, Lohr now considers track and field his primary sport.
Girls
Delaney Reefe, Urbana softball
A catcher turned ace pitcher for the Hawks, Reefe shut down some of the best lineups in the state with her arm in helping Urbana win the Class 4A championship last Saturday in College Park. The senior struck out six and allowed only two hits over seven innings in a 2-0 win over defending 4A champion Sherwood in the state semifinals and struck out 11 and scattered four hits in the 8-2 win over Dulaney in the state final. She also drove in a run with a single. Reefe will catch next year for the University of Maryland.
Shoutouts
— Brunswick’s Ben Kennedy and Keira McDonald won the Class 1A mixed doubles championship to give the school its first state championship in tennis.
— Urbana’s tennis team earned a share of the Class 4A team championship with Montgomery Blair and Broadneck. All three schools finished with 21 points.
—Without winning a single event, the Thomas Johnson boys track and field team made good use of its depth to win the Class 3A team championship. It’s the first state team title for the Patriots boys track team since 2011.
— Urbana track and field’s Samantha Heyison won her first state title in the shot put (35 feet, 11 inches) after successfully defending her title in the discus (121-8). Her two victories helped the Urbana girls claim the 4A outdoor team championship for the second consecutive season.
— Frederick track and field’s Nahshon McKinney-Spear won the 3A long jump with a leap of 22 feet, 6½ inches, then ran a leg for the Cadets’ winning 4x100 relay at the state meet (42.17 seconds), along with Reggie Snowden, Tyrico Morgan Jr. and Travon Neal.
— The Frederick boys 4x200 relay team set a school record at the state track and field championships with a winning time of 1:27.83 in Class 3A. The team was comprised of Joseph Poleate, Travon Neal, Tyrico Morgan Jr. and Reggie Snowden.
— Urbana catcher Maggie Hummer jump-started her team offensively in Saturday’s softball victory over Dulaney with an RBI triple in the first inning.
— Catoctin’s Taylor Smith piled up 13 strikeouts in Saturday’s 1-0 loss to North Dorchester in the Class 1A softball state championship game to cap her sensational season.
— Raegan Miller got Catoctin on the board with an opposite-field, RBI single to left-center in the 3-2 victory over Mardela in the Class 1A softball state semifinals on Tuesday.
— Senior midfielder Ellery Bowman scored four goals for the Middletown girls lacrosse team in last Thursday’s 15-7 loss to Manchester Valley in the Class 2A state championship game to cap her terrific season and high school career.
— Middletown track and field’s Ava Allen set a state record for all classifications in the girls pole vault when she cleared the bar at 12 feet, 7 inches to win the Class 2A title.
— Oakdale track and field’s Ellen Gill won the Class 3A 300-meter hurdles in 45.59 seconds after being forced to rerun the race because meet officials failed to put a set of hurdles on the track the first time she won the race in 44.84 seconds.
— Catoctin track and field’s Furious Trammel had close to a perfect state meet over the weekend in Landover. In helping the Cougars win their second consecutive Class 1A outdoor team championship, Trammel won the 1A long jump (21 feet, 9¾ inches), the triple jump (43-5¾) and 400-meter dash (48.91 seconds). He also ran a leg for Catoctin’s 4x200 relay, which won the race on the track but was later disqualified due to a premature celebration by a teammate.
— Catoctin track and field’s Brody Buffington set the state 100-meter dash record for all classifications with a winning time of 10.35 seconds in the Class 1A race. He also won the 200 dash in 21.06 seconds, which is the new 1A record, and ran the anchor leg for the Cougars’ winning 4x100 relay (43.13).
— Urbana’s Angeline Amefia won the Class 4A girls 100-meter hurdles Saturday in 14.59 seconds, helping to lead the Hawks to another state track and field team championship in the process.
