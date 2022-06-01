Each week during the three sports seasons, the News-Post will honor a boys and girls Athlete of the Week and mention others who were in consideration from the previous seven days of action.
(May 25-31)
BOYS
Brody Buffington, Catoctin track and field
The junior sprinter was among the biggest stars of the state track and field championships, where he copped a trio of state titles — including two in blistering times for his 1A state-champion Cougars. After winning the 2A boys long jump in 21 feet, 7½ inches Thursday, he motored to wins in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, clocking respective times of 10.6 and 21.54 seconds. His 100 time was a new 1A record, while his 200 time shattered the school record.
GIRLS
Katie Healy, Linganore softball
The junior right fielder came up with a diving catch in the bottom of the seventh inning of the Class 3A state final that prevented Chopticon from taking the lead. Then, she delivered her third triple of the night with the game tied in the top of the eighth, driving in what wound up being the winning run of the Lancers’ eventual 9-8, eight-inning victory for the first championship in program history.
SHOUT OUTS
— Thomas Johnson’s Madison Warren won the Class 3A state tennis tournament girls singles title by beating Centennial’s Rose Haung 6-2, 6-4 in Saturday’s championship match at the Wilde Lake Tennis Center.
— Linganore’s Camryn MacKay tossed her third straight complete-game shutout — and her team’s fourth straight — of the postseason last Wednesday as the Lancers blanked Damascus 4-0 in the Class 3A state semifinals. She limited the Hornets to seven hits.
— Middletown’s Ava Allen captured a pair of state titles last Thursday, winning the Class 2A pole vault (12 feet) and triple jump (35-1 3/4) to bring her career total of state golds to four.
— Urbana’s Angeline Amefia won the 4A girls 400-meter dash out of Lane 1 in a personal-best time of 58.59 seconds, placed second in the 100 hurdles, third in the long jump and helped the 4x400 relay team take third as the Hawks claimed the state championship Saturday while finishing the spring season undefeated — just as they did during indoor season.
— Thomas Johnson’s Elisa Ramos set a new Class 3A record with her winning pole vault height of 12 feet, 3 inches on Saturday at the state track and field championships.
— Oakdale’s Ellen Gill became a state champ by winning the Class 2A 300 hurdles in 46.24 seconds.
— The Brunswick girls’ 4x100 relay team of Gabby DeMarco, Layke Jensen, Hannah Estep and Atiya Jackson claimed the 1A championship in the event after Jackson overtook the leader from Western Tech in the last 30 meters.
— The Frederick boys’ 4x100 relay team of Nashon McKinney-Spear, Newton Essiem, Joseph Poleate and Reginald Snowden ran a time of 43.36 seconds to take the 3A state title Saturday.
— Frederick’s Arthur Core won the 3A 110-meter hurdles in 14.53 seconds.
— Thomas Johnson’s 4x200 relay team of Christopher Hall, Simon Essono, Leonard Taylor and Sean Snody won the 3A title in the event with a time of 1 minute, 29.16 seconds
— Oakdale’s Sam Starrs capped a decorated career by winning the 3A pole vault with a height of 14 feet, 9 inches.
— Catoctin’s Furious Trammel placed second in the long jump, third in the triple jump, fourth in the 400 dash and ran a leg for the Cougars’ eighth-place 4x400 relay team.
— Linganore’s Kelli Durbin threw five innings of tough relief in the Class 3A state softball final on Saturday against Chopticon, including getting the final out on a chopper back to the mound to end their 9-8 victory.
