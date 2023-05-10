Each week during the three sports seasons, the News-Post will honor a boys and girls Athlete of the Week and mention others who were in consideration from the previous seven days of action.
(May 3-9)
BOYS
Joseph Poleate, Frederick track and field
The Cadets senior swept the Central Maryland Conference titles in the 110- (15.06) and 300-meter (39.38) hurdles last Thursday at the championship meet.
GIRLS
Hailey Lane, Tuscarora track and field
The Titans freshman contributed to three wins at the CMC championships, taking individual titles in the 800 (2:23.04) and 1,600 (5:13.90) and running a leg on the victorious 4x400 relay team last Thursday.
SHOUTOUTS
— Thomas Johnson baseball’s Jacob Hnath tossed a complete-game four-hitter in a 6-1 win last Wednesday over South Hagerstown. He struck out seven.
— Catoctin boys track and field’s Furious Trammel was a double-winner last Thursday at the CMC championships, taking the 100 dash (11.26) and long jump (22-1.5).
— Urbana girls track and field’s Felicia Siewe won the 100 hurdles and long jump last Thursday to help her Hawks take the team title at the CMC championships.
— Frederick softball’s Lauren Routzahn collected three hits, including a double, as the Cadets edged Oakdale 4-3 last Thursday.
— Middletown boys lacrosse’s Myles Sontz and Ryan McLister each had four goals and two assists to lead the Knights’ 12-4 victory over Boonsboro last Thursday.
— Keegan Johnson drove in five runs as Urbana baseball won its team-record 14th straight in a 13-1 victory Friday over Frederick. On Monday, he hit a grand slam to help beat TJ 6-0.
— Tuscarora softball’s Avery Neuman threw a one-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts and plated both runs, including a solo homer, to lead the Titans to a 2-0 win Friday over visiting Winters Mill in their regular-season finale.
— Brunswick baseball’s Tyler Lowery threw a complete-game four-hitter with eight strikeouts and went 3-for-3 with a double and six RBIs to lead the Railroaders to a 9-0 win over Boonsboro in their regular-season finale.
— Oakdale baseball’s Evan Shultz hit a home run and threw two hitless innings in the Bears’ 3-1 win Friday over Manchester Valley.
— Urbana boys lacrosse’s Hunter Bryant piled up five goals and an assist Saturday as the Hawks captured the CMC championship with a 13-3 rout of Smithsburg.
— Middletown girls lacrosse’s Ellery Bowman notched an overtime goal on a free-position shot Saturday to defeat Linganore 13-12 in the CMC championship game.
— Catoctin sprinter Brody Buffington ran a personal-best 10.15-second 100-meter dash Saturday in the prelims at the Puma East Coast International Showcase. It was the second-fastest time in the nation this season. He went on to take second in the final with a 10.28. He also took second in the 200 (20.81).
— St. John’s Catholic Prep baseball’s EJ Lowry allowed just one hit — a late single — with nine strikeouts in a five-inning, 11-0 win over Boys’ Latin that was shortened by the mercy rule Sunday. He also doubled at the plate.
— Middletown baseball’s Andrew Raymond pounded a pair of home runs and drove in four Monday as the Knights walloped Smithsburg 10-0 in five innings.
— Urbana softball’s Delaney Reefe walloped a solo homer and hurled a four-hitter Tuesday to help the Hawks defeat Catoctin 2-1 in the CMC championship game. She struck out 10 and retired the final 15 batters she faced.
One week after seeing her son fulfill a lifelong dream of being drafted into the NFL, Jordan Addison's mother, Keisha Blackman, is this week's guest on the Final Score podcast.
On a momentous night for Frederick County sports, Tuscarora graduate Jordan Addison, a playmaking wide receiver, and Urbana native Bryan Bresee, a disruptive defensive tackle, were taken in the first round of the NFL draft by the Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints, respectively.
With his team in the midst of a good season, first-year Urbana High School girls lacrosse coach Tom DeMaio is this week's guest on The Final Score podcast.
