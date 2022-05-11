Each week during the three sports seasons, the News-Post will honor a boys and girls Athlete of the Week and mention others who were in consideration from the previous seven days of action.
(May 4-10)
BOYS
Cannon Coleman, St. John’s baseball
The senior hurled a complete-game, two-hit shutout for the Vikings last Thursday. He struck out six in the Vikings’ 4-0 win over Gerstell Academy. On Monday, he had three hits, including two doubles, and drove in three runs as SJCP romped to a 20-8 victory over the Severn School.
GIRLS
Tessa Stanley, Urbana track and field
The senior anchored the Hawks’ winning 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams at the CMC championships last Thursday, helping her squad claim the overall girls team title. She also took home the individual 200 dash title with a time of 26.0 seconds.
SHOUT OUTS
— Grace Roark did it all for Thomas Johnson softball in the Patriots’ 14-4 win over South Hagerstown on Monday. She tossed a one-hitter with seven strikeouts. At the plate, she hit two home runs and drove in three runs.
— Middletown’s Ellery Bowman scored seven goals for the Knights last Thursday in their 13-12 loss to Linganore girls lacrosse. In Saturday’s CMC championship, she recorded a hat trick in a 13-8 victory over the Lancers.
— Max Piraino tallied seven goals on his senior day as SJCP boys lacrosse drubbed Chapelgate, 21-0, on Monday. On Friday, he had a hat trick and an assist in the Vikings’ 10-7 win over St. Vincent Pallotti.
— Christina Hindle tallied four goals and an assist for SJCP girls lacrosse in its 16-15 loss to Annapolis Area Christian last Wednesday.
— Cole Iapicca delivered the walk-off, come-from-behind win for Oakdale last Thursday. He drove in two runs on a two-out, full-count single as the Bears defeated rival Linganore 4-3.
— Emma Livingston went 4-for-4 with an RBI as Tuscarora ended its regular season with a 6-4 win over Winters Mill on Thursday.
— Catoctin freshman Taylor Smith struck out 10 in a complete-game 11-2 win over South Carroll softball on Thursday. She also had two hits, including a double. Then, in the Cougars’ 5-1 win over Linganore in Tuesday’s CMC championship game, she tossed a four-hitter with 14 strikeouts.
— Paige Hall tallied three hits at the plate and earned the win with 11 strikeouts on the mound in Frederick softball’s 9-5 victory over Oakdale last Thursday.
— Cole Stansbury paced Linganore boys lacrosse with five goals and an assist in the Lancers’ 15-8 win over Oakdale last Thursday.
— Linganore’s boys track and field team got wins from throwers Logan Rich (discus) and Jacob Cannon (shot put) and poured on points late in Thursday’s CMC championship meet to capture the title with 134 points.
— Middletown’s Ava Allen swept CMC titles in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles last Thursday.
— Meg Hummel scored twice in the second half, breaking a tie with just over a minute left to lift Linganore girls lacrosse to a 13-12 win over Middletown last Thursday.
— Julia Harris tallied four goals and an assist as Middletown girls lacrosse won the CMC championship over Linganore on Saturday with a 13-8 victory.
— Leah Doy had a pair of hat tricks for Linganore girls lacrosse against Middletown — one in Thursday’s 13-12 win, and one in Saturday’s 13-8 loss.
— Gavin McKay notched five goals and two assists as Urbana boys lacrosse rolled past Middletown in Saturday’s CMC championship game.
— Kyle Sanger went 3-for-3 with three doubles, an RBI and two runs scored as Tuscarora baseball earned the most wins in program history with Monday’s 4-1 victory over Winters Mill.
— Josh Skowronski knocked three hits, two of which were doubles, and drove in a pair of runs as St. John’s baseball rolled to a 20-8 win Monday over the Severn School.
— Avery Sickeri had a pair of three-hit games to lead Catoctin softball. Her first effort came in an 11-2 win over South Carroll Thursday and included a home run. The second came Monday in a 15-0 win over Williamsport and featured a double.
