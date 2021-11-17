Each Thursday during the three sports seasons, the News-Post will honor a boys and girls Athlete of the Week and mention others who were in consideration from the previous week of action.
(Nov. 10-16)
BOYS
Ray Gibson, Brunswick cross-country
Gibson placed a team-best eighth and was one of five Brunswick boys cross-country runners to finish in the top 25 on Saturday as the Railroaders rolled to a 55-96 win in the Class 1A state championships over second-place Fallston at Hereford High School. Gibson and the Roaders claimed the program’s first title since 1989 — when Ray’s father, Brunswick assistant coach Dewey Gibson, was a part of the team.
GIRLS
Caroline Gregory, Frederick cross-country
Gregory won the Class 3A state girls cross-country race with a time of 18 minutes, 35.62 seconds, which set the 3A state record and turned out to be the best time posted by any girl — regardless of classification — during Saturday’s MPSSAA state cross-country championships at Hereford High School.
SHOUT OUTS
— Brunswick boys soccer goalie Finn McGannon made 10 saves in the Railroaders’ 2-1 win over Allegany in the Class 1A state semifinals on Saturday, sending his team to the final for first time since 2014.
— Brunswick’s Hannah Estep notched the game-winning goal with 4 minutes, 26 seconds remaining in the first overtime session Saturday against Mountain Ridge in the Class 1A state semifinals. She found a loose ball and tucked it inside the far post, propelling the Railroaders to the final for the first time since 2012.
— Running behind a stellar offensive line, Linganore’s Ethan Arneson rushed for 274 yards and three short touchdown runs on 46 carries Friday night as the Lancers ousted Oakdale 44-27 in the Class 3A West regional football playoffs.
— Frederick’s Josh Hayward scored one touchdown on a fumble recovery and played a role in another TD on a trick play early in the Cadets’ Class 3A West regional playoff football rout of Damascus. Their 43-12 win kept hopes alive that the Cadets could win their first state title.
— MSD’s Zion Ortiz scored a school-record breaking six touchdowns Friday as the Orioles blanked the Revolution 49-0 and improved to 8-2.
— Brunswick defensive lineman Agya Baffoe helped lead the Railroaders to a 36-0 shutout of Pikesville in the Class 1A North regional playoffs. Baffoe was part of a defensive effort that stuffed the Panthers, and also was one of four Railroaders to score a rushing TD, breaking off a 38-yarder.
— Urbana’s Sofia Rodriguez doled out 27 assists with eight kills as the Hawks won their Class 4A West Region II championship volleyball match in four sets last Wednesday against Northwest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.