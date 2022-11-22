Each week during the three sports seasons, the News-Post will honor a boys and girls Athlete of the Week and mention others who were in consideration from the previous seven days of action.
(Nov. 16-22)
Each week during the three sports seasons, the News-Post will honor a boys and girls Athlete of the Week and mention others who were in consideration from the previous seven days of action.
(Nov. 16-22)
BOYS
Logan Malone, Brunswick boys soccer
For the second straight season, the Railroaders senior striker scored the overtime winner to lift Brunswick to a Class 1A boys soccer championship over Fallston. His tally gave his team a 3-2 win Saturday.
GIRLS
Julia Gustafson, Urbana volleyball
The Hawks senior served up five aces, including the championship winner, in Thursday’s Class 4A volleyball title game. She also had 15 digs and seven assists as the Hawks knocked off two-time defending champion Arundel to claim their first title.
SHOUT OUTS
— Will Burton tallied a goal and an assist as Brunswick boys soccer beat Fallston 3-2 Saturday to win its second consecutive Class 1A boys soccer title.
— Urbana’s Charis Burge turned in a stellar all-around effort Thursday to lift the Hawks to the Class 4A volleyball title with a five-set win over Arundel. She registered 15 assists, nine kills, seven digs and five block assists.
— Nick Stevenson scored twice to lift Tuscarora to the Class 3A boys soccer championship with a 3-0 win over Centennial on Thursday. The Titans claimed their second state title in school history.
— Tuscarora keeper Aidan Ritta delivered a shutout in Thursday’s Class 3A boys soccer title game, lifting his Titans to a 3-0 win over Centennial and their second state championship.
— Jordan Pryor had 17 kills, 14 digs and a block as Middletown volleyball wrapped up its unexpected playoff run as Class 2A runner-up with a four-set loss to Liberty on Thursday.
— Oakdale’s Rory Blanchard was a jack-of-all-trades once again in a 33-14 win over Westminster in Friday’s Class 3A football quarterfinal. He scored a pair of touchdowns — one rushing and one on a hook-and-ladder — and, as kicker, pinned the Owls inside their own 10-yard-line more than once to help the Bears win the field-position battle.
— Carson Smith ran for all three of Middletown’s touchdowns in a 21-0 win over Hereford in Friday’s Class 2A football quarterfinal. Smith also had an interception, helping a stout Knights’defensive unit author its third straight shutout.
— Jahan Gasemy registered a sack followed by a scoop-and-score on the next play to seal Urbana football’s 30-6 win over Perry Hall on Friday. It lifted the Hawks to the state semifinals for the first time since 2012.
— Luca Mosley blocked a punt and snared an interception, both plays giving Brunswick the jolt it needed to beat Forest Park 17-8 in Friday’s Class 1A football quarterfinal. The Railroaders won their ninth game of the season, their most since 2010.
— Gabe Page scored the game-winning basket with 1.2 seconds left to lift Frederick Christian Academy boys basketball over St. Anselm’s Abbey School 36-35 to win the Covenant Life School Tournament on Saturday.
— Jonny Canning had 20 points and added nine rebounds Saturday to lead Frederick Christian Academy boys basketball to the Covenant Life School Tournament championship in a 36-35 win over St. Anselm’s Abbey School. He was also named the tournament MVP.
After Urbana's volleyball team and Tuscarora's boys soccer team each won state titles this week, FNP sports writer Alexander Dacy joined host Greg Swatek to discuss that and more on this week's episode of The Final Score podcast.
With Hood men's basketball set to tip off another season as the reigning Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth champions, the team's coach, Chad Dickman, is this week's guest on The Final Score podcast.
With the women's basketball team at Mount St. Mary's set to begin another season, coming off back-to-back trips to the NCAA tournament, the team's coach, Antoine White, is this week's guest on the Final Score podcast.
