(Nov. 17-23)
BOYS
Logan Malone, Brunswick soccer
Malone, a junior, scored both goals in Thursday’s Class 1A state final, including the game-winner with 6 seconds left in their 2-1 overtime win against Fallston at Loyola University. The clinching goal came on an assist from Kamron Harris, and gave the Railroaders their fourth state crown and first since 2014.
GIRLS
Ella Bennett, Frederick Warriors
Bennett scored 18 points with 11 rebounds, six steals, four assists and a block as the Warriors opened their basketball season with a 53-32 win over Loudoun County on Friday night.
SHOUT OUTS
— Brunswick boys soccer goalkeeper Finn McGannon turned in another double-digit save outing in the 1A final to help thwart Fallston 2-1 for the championship on Thursday night.
— Frederick sophomore running back Tae Anderson finished with 300 yards and four touchdowns on 45 carries in the Cadets’ back-and-forth, 49-38 win over host Franklin on Friday night in the Class 3A state quarterfinals. Frederick faces host Linganore in the state semifinals — the Cadets’ first appearance in this round since 1985.
— Linganore’s Joshua Sachar picked off three passes as the host Lancers trounced City College 50-6 in the Class 3A state quarterfinals on Friday, setting up a semifinal clash with county counterpart Frederick.
— Urbana quarterback Keegan Johnson tossed a pair of long touchdown passes, but the Hawks fell to Dundalk 20-15 in the Class 4A state quarterfinals on Friday night, ending their season.
