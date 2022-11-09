Each week during the three sports seasons, the News-Post will honor a boys and girls Athlete of the Week and mention others who were in consideration from the previous seven days of action.
(Nov. 2-8)
BOYS
Isaac Herbert, Brunswick football
The Railroaders senior wide receiver and defensive back scored two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving) with two interceptions Friday, including one pick that sealed the Railroaders’ 21-14 win over rival Catoctin in the Class 1A North playoffs. His victory-clinching interception in the final 90 seconds came after he’d pinned the Cougars deep in their own territory with a strong punt.
GIRLS
Jordan Pryor, Middletown volleyball
The Knights senior and recently named American Volleyball Coaches Association All-American racked up a program record 30 kills in a stunning five-set win Monday over Glenelg in the Class 2A West semifinals. She added 20 digs and four blocks in the win. Last Thursday, she recorded 21 kills and 17 digs to help oust Walkersville, 3-1.
SHOUT OUTS
— Urbana field hockey goalkeeper Mackenzie Steinheimer registered a shutout in a 3-0 win over Northwest last Wednesday to put the Hawks in the Class 4A state quarterfinals.
— Walkersville field hockey’s Samantha Tekin notched two goals off corners last Wednesday as the Lions dispatched rival Middletown 5-1 in the Class 2A West final.
— The Frederick girls cross-country team captured the Class 3A West crown last Thursday at TJ High with 38 points, as champion Caroline Gregory was followed by teammates Juliana Brawner (fourth), Lucinda Slagle (seventh), Sofia Driver (eighth) and Mary Joy Johnson (18th).
— Oakdale’s boys cross-country team won the Class 3A West title last Thursday at TJ High as Abhishek Mudireddy (fourth), Ryan Brightman (11th), David Tressler (12th), Sam Skinner (15th) and Benjamin Llerena (27th) did the scoring.
— Catoctin boys cross-country runner Alexander Contreras earned the Class 1A West regional title on his home course last Thursday at Catoctin High, leading the Cougars to a second-place finish and a spot in the state meet.
— Middletown’s Erin McQuitty took the Class 2A West individual cross-country title last Thursday, sending her team to the state meet.
— Linganore volleyball’s Kelsie Duda had 13 kills, nine digs and an ace in a 3-2 win over Tuscarora last Thursday in the Class 3A West region quarterfinals. She then added 12 kills, eight digs, three aces and two blocks in the Lancers’ sweep of Oakdale in the semifinals.
— Oakdale girls soccer’s Brooke Clagett contributed a pair of goals Friday as the Bears blanked River Hill 5-0 in the Class 3A state quarterfinals. It was the Bears’ 14th straight shutout.
— Tuscarora boys soccer’s Ryan Stouffer led the Titans with a goal and an assist as they blanked Wilde Lake 4-0 on Friday to reach the Class 3A state semifinals.
— Brunswick boys soccer’s Ricky Cicmanec had a goal and an assist as the Railroaders shut out South Carroll 3-0 on Saturday in the Class 1A state quarterfinals.
— Brunswick boys soccer goalkeeper Finn McGannon logged six saves, including one on a PK, and the shutout as the Railroaders won in the state quarterfinals.
— Tuscarora field hockey goalkeeper Caroline McDonald recorded 28 saves in the Titans’ season-ending loss to River Hill in the Class 3A state quarterfinals. Last Wednesday, she finished with six saves as the Titans captured the 3A West region title by topping Frederick 2-1.
— Walkersville running back Rony Lopez ran for 72 of the Lions’ 260 rushing yards along with three touchdowns as they blasted Glenelg 44-9 on Friday in the Class 2A West football quarterfinals.
— Urbana volleyball’s Charis Burge tallied 13 assists, five kills and four aces Monday as the Hawks swept Northwest in the Class 4A West regional final.
— Frederick quarterback Brian Mbuthia completed 10 of 15 passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns Friday as the Cadets remained undefeated (10-0) and reached the Class 3A West semifinals.
— Urbana football logged its seventh shutout of the season Friday by ousting Tuscarora 48-0 in the Class 4A West quarterfinals.
— Oakdale football scored in all three phases of the game in its 53-0 shutout of North Hagerstown last Thursday in the Class 3A West playoffs, needing to run just 27 offensive plays to complete the victory.
