Each week during the three sports seasons, the News-Post will honor a boys and girls Athlete of the Week and mention others who were in consideration from the previous seven days of action.
(Nov. 30-Dec. 6)
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days for $19.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days at $14.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
Each week during the three sports seasons, the News-Post will honor a boys and girls Athlete of the Week and mention others who were in consideration from the previous seven days of action.
(Nov. 30-Dec. 6)
BOYS
Elwyne Wordlaw, Frederick boys basketball
The junior transfer from Springdale Prep scored 19 points, including two late free throws and a late basket that helped defeat Walkersville 57-51 on Tuesday night in the Cadets’ opener.
GIRLS
Trinity Lindblade, Linganore girls basketball
The Lancers junior, a transfer from Thomas Johnson, hit five 3-pointers en route to scoring 19 points in her debut with her new team as it opened with a 57-47 win over South Carroll on Tuesday night.
SHOUT OUTS
— St. John’s Catholic Prep’s Ayden Hurley scored 19 points as the Vikings topped Chapelgate 62-41 in boys basketball last Thursday.
— Oakdale quarterback Evan Austin rushed for 113 yards on 20 attempts and also passed for 85 yards on 16 completions with two TD tosses in the Bears’ 21-14 loss to Damascus on Saturday in the Class 3A state final.
— Urbana boys basketball’s Aaron Shoffner tallied 26 points as the Hawks rallied past Middletown 67-52 in the season opener on Tuesday night.
— Linganore boys basketball’s AJ Vollmer had a double-double of 23 points and 10 rebounds as the Lancers topped South Carroll 77-64 on Tuesday in their opener.
— Catoctin’s Taylor Smith hit a pair of late free throws that wound up being the difference in the Cougars’ 48-47 win over Francis Scott Key to open the season on Tuesday night. She scored 11 points.
— MSD girls basketball’s Jade Macedo scored 16 points with six steals, four rebounds, three assists and two blocks on Tuesday in the Orioles’ 46-13 win over Covenant Life.
— Urbana’s Alanna Tate scored 21 points with 14 rebounds as the Hawks dispatched Middletown 60-40 on Tuesday night in their girls basketball opener.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
After winning the school's first state championship in volleyball, Urbana High volleyball coach Jerry Burge and two of his daughters who are on the team, Charis and Logan, are this week's guests on The Final Score podcast.
Following their 3-0 victory over Centennial in last week's Class 3A championship game to cap a dominant season, Tuscarora boys senior captain Tony Lombardi and coach Todd Knepper are this week's guests on The Final Score podcast.
After Urbana's volleyball team and Tuscarora's boys soccer team each won state titles this week, FNP sports writer Alexander Dacy joined host Greg Swatek to discuss that and more on this week's episode of The Final Score podcast.
Follow local sports from your inbox with News-Post newsletters.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.