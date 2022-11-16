Each week during the three sports seasons, the News-Post will honor a boys and girls Athlete of the Week and mention others who were in consideration from the previous seven days of action.
(Nov. 9-15)
BOYS
Alex Contreras, Catoctin cross-country
The Cougars senior surged away from the pack after the first mile Saturday to handily win the Class 1A state title at the MPSSAA championships, finishing the rugged course at Hereford High in 17 minutes, 7.6 seconds. His win helped the Cougars take second place, nine points behind champion Northern Garrett.
GIRLS
Claire Thompson, Urbana volleyball
The Hawks senior had 12 kills, 21 digs and an ace as the Hawks ousted Sherwood 3-1 on Friday in the Class 4A state quarterfinals. In the semifinals on Monday against Douglass, she contributed 11 digs, eight kills and an ace as Urbana moved into the state final with a 3-1 win.
SHOUT OUTS
— Battling flu-like symptoms, Tuscarora boys soccer’s Erick Rodriguez contributed two goals Friday night and drew a penalty that led to teammate Tony Lombardi’s converted PK as the Titans blanked Towson 4-0 to reach the Class 3A state final.
— Oakdale quarterback Evan Austin helped the Bears erase a 10-point deficit in the final 11 minutes Saturday to beat Frederick 20-17 in the Class 3A playoffs. Austin scored all three of Oakdale’s touchdowns on QB keepers inside the 10-yard line, including the game-winning dive over the top with 28 seconds left. He finished with 166 yards rushing on 34 attempts and threw for another 126 yards.
— Walkersville football’s Rony Lopez tallied three touchdown runs on Friday as the Lions dispatched Poolesville 28-14 in the Class 2A playoffs.
— Middletown football won its fifth straight by dominating all three phases of the game for a 35-0 shutout of Oakland Mills on Friday night, sending the Knights to the Class 2A quarterfinals.
— Urbana volleyball’s Charis Burge had 9 kills, 19 assists and 3 blocks to help lead the Hawks to the state semifinals on Friday.
— Middletown volleyball’s Jordan Pryor compiled 14 kills, 10 aces and 20 digs in the Knights’ 3-2 win over Queen Anne’s County on Friday in the Class 2A state quarterfinals.
— Middletown volleyball’s Lily Godbold contributed 29 assists and 11 digs in the Knights’ 3-2 state quarterfinal win over Queen Anne’s County.
— Middletown volleyball’s Angela Gilbart served six aces and had a run of points that wrapped up the Knights’ 3-0 sweep of Douglass in the Class 2A state semifinals on Monday night.
— Brunswick football’s Ben Wells scored a pair of second-half touchdown as the Railroaders knocked off host Patterson Mill 21-14 on Friday to reach the Class 1A state quarterfinals.
— MSD football’s Zion Ortiz went off for 239 rushing yards and five touchdowns and also threw for 79 yards and had nine tackles on defense as the Orioles avenged a loss to Perkiomen School and claimed their first Keystone State Football League (eight-man football) championship.
— Brunswick boys soccer’s Finn McGannon tallied five saves and the shutout as the Railroaders beat Perryville 1-0 Saturday to reach the Class 1A state final.
— Brunswick boys soccer’s Chase Malone netted the golden goal in the Railroaders’ 1-0 win over Perryville in the Class 1A state semifinals on Saturday.
— Paced by Caroline Gregory’s third-place finish, the Frederick girls cross-country team placed second in the Class 3A race Saturday at the MPSSAA championships.
