Each week during the three sports seasons, the News-Post will honor a boys and girls Athlete of the Week and mention others who were in consideration from the previous seven days of action.
(Oct. 12-18)
BOYS
Erick Rodriguez, Tuscarora soccer
The senior striker broke Tuscarora’s single-season school record of 50 points with a five-goal performance in last Thursday’s 8-2 boys soccer win over Manchester Valley. On Tuesday, he added a goal and two assists in a 3-0 win over Oakdale.
GIRLS
Cara Robell, Oakdale soccer
The sophomore goalkeeper made eight saves to lead Oakdale girls soccer to a 3-0 shutout over Century last Thursday. Then, she logged another shutout Tuesday against Tuscarora in a 1-0 win. Her unbeaten Bears (10-0-3) have recorded nine straight shutouts and have not allowed a goal since their 1-1 tie with Manchester Valley on Sept. 14.
SHOUT OUTS
— Middletown’s Ville Schoenborg carded a 1-under 35 at Musket Ridge last Wednesday to lead his Knights to a win over Catoctin.
— Adam Daniels scored the golden goal in double overtime for Middletown boys soccer in a 1-0 win over Thomas Johnson last Thursday.
— Middletown’s Lily Godbold led her volleyball team with 36 assists, 13 digs and six aces as the Knights beat Thomas Johnson in four sets last Thursday.
— Oakdale’s Ryan O’Neal racked up 26 assists to go with four aces in a three-set sweep of Brunswick volleyball last Thursday.
— Olivia Miller had two goals and two assists to lead Walkersville field hockey to a 7-0 win over Brunswick last Thursday.
— Ray Gibson won the Don Stoner Invitational at Smithsburg High last Wednesday, helping his Brunswick boys cross-country squad capture the team title.
— Frederick kicker Hugo Merry drilled a 45-yard field goal in Friday’s 17-0 win over Linganore, tying a school record.
— Wide receiver Travon Neal caught five passes, two of which went for touchdowns, for 101 yards in Frederick’s 17-0 win over Linganore on Friday.
— Oakdale’s Hunter Thompson helped seal the Bears’ big 28-26 win over Urbana football on Friday. First, he broke up a two-point conversion that would have tied the contest. Then, he pulled down the ensuing onside kick to clinch the victory.
— Urbana quarterback Keegan Johnson continued his prolific season, completing 25 of 40 passes for 329 yards against Oakdale.
— Middletown quarterback Cam Baker had a career-best passing performance in Friday’s 35-10 win over Brunswick, tossing for 272 yards and three touchdowns.
— Olivia Leonard scored twice and had two assists for Oakdale field hockey in Friday’s 5-1 win over Thomas Johnson.
— Katelynn Inkman had three assists for Urbana field hockey in Friday’s 7-0 win over Catoctin. Then, she scored twice to lead the Hawks past Liberty 4-2 on Monday.
— Kyle Walker scored his second overtime winner of the season for Linganore boys soccer in Thursday’s 1-0 win over South Carroll.
— Karley Badorf served up nine aces for the Frederick Force on Friday as they remained undefeated with a three-set sweep of Cumberland Valley Christian volleyball.
— Ethan Guettler surpassed the 1,000 rushing yard mark in Maryland School for the Deaf’s 58-0 football win over Randolph-Macon Academy on Saturday. He carried the ball five times for 123 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
— Walkersville girls soccer’s Isabel Vanderau nailed a free kick from 30 yards out for the game’s lone goal in a double overtime win over TJ on Monday.
— Brunswick girls soccer’s Atiya Jackson had all three goals in the Railroaders’ 3-3 tie with South Carroll on Monday, then she had two assists in Tuesday’s 2-2 tie with Linganore.
— Brunswick boys soccer’s goalkeeper Finn McGannon helped the Railroaders blank South Carroll 1-0 on Monday with nine saves.
— Thomas Johnson volleyball’s Ellen Vu tallied 32 assists, 20 digs and seven aces in the Patriots’ 3-1 victory over Walkersville on Tuesday.
— Tuscarora volleyball’s ggggggColleen Catania recorded 34 assists, five digs and four aces as the Titans beat Oakdale 3-1 on Tuesday.
— St. John’s volleyball’s Kalia Espenlaub racked up 21 kills to go with seven aces in a 3-0 win over McDonogh on Tuesday.
— Walkersville field hockey’s Rylie Sheets provided the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win over rival Middletown that sent the Lions to the CMC championship game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.