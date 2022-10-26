Each week during the three sports seasons, the News-Post will honor a boys and girls Athlete of the Week and mention others who were in consideration from the previous seven days of action.
(Oct. 19-25)
BOYS
Tae Anderson, Frederick football
The junior running back became the Cadets’ all-time leader for rushing touchdowns with 42 after getting three scores on the ground in Friday’s 35-14 win over Oakdale. He finished with 91 yards on 23 carries. He has 18 touchdowns this season.
GIRLS
Mackenzie Steinheimer, Urbana field hockey
The senior goalkeeper made eight saves as the Hawks avenged their loss to Walkersville on Saturday with a 2-1 win in the CMC championship. She has four shutouts on the season.
SHOUT OUTS
— Michael Gulla scored Tuscarora’s lone goal in a 1-0 win over Linganore boys soccer last Thursday. It clinched the CMC Spires Division title for the Titans.
— Senior Noah Bravo, seldom used as a running back, rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns in Urbana football’s 40-0 Senior Night win over Tuscarora last Thursday.
— Hannah Hitchner helped the Frederick Force extend their winning streak to 27 matches last Wednesday. She had 30 assists, nine digs and four aces as the Force swept FCA Bravehearts volleyball in three sets.
— Lulu Markoff scored twice to pace Tuscarora field hockey to a 6-0 shutout of Thomas Johnson last Wednesday.
— Grace Rohrer paced Walkersville volleyball to a five-set win over rival Middletown on Thursday, tallying 17 assists, 10 digs and six kills.
— Jordan Pryor picked up 30 digs, 13 kills and six aces in Middletown volleyball’s five-set loss to Walkersville last Thursday. On Monday, she followed up with a 21-kill, 21-dig effort in a five-set loss to Liberty.
— Colleen Catania racked up 38 assists, 13 digs and served three aces in Tuscarora volleyball’s four-set loss to Linganore last Thursday.
— Oakdale’s Ryan O’Neal led the Bears to a four-set victory over Frederick volleyball last Thursday with an all-around performance, registering 27 assists, 11 digs, eight kills and three aces. Then, on Tuesday, she took on the role of hitter due to health-related absences and delivered a triple-double of 18 kills, 18 assists and 16 digs.
— Tuscarora’s Ella Sheridan scored twice and added an assist in the Titans’ 3-2 overtime victory over Linganore girls soccer last Thursday.
— Goalkeeper Paige Miller made six saves and earned a shutout for Walkersville girls soccer in its 2-0 win over rival Middletown last Thursday.
— Linganore goalie Zoe Theologou made a team-record 20 saves in the Lancers’ 4-0 loss to Francis Scott Key field hockey last Thursday.
— Walkersville’s Rony Lopez rushed for 116 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries, leading the Lions to a 35-0 win over Brunswick football on Friday.
— Quarterback Brad Dawson threw for 214 yards and a touchdown on nine passes to help Walkersville football beat Brunswick 35-0 on Friday.
— Linganore quarterback Shawn Pelovitz continued his perfect start to the season through the air, completing all five passes he threw in Friday’s 44-0 football win over Thomas Johnson. One of those, an 18-yard completion to Michael Rawlett, was his first varsity touchdown.
— Frederick’s Caroline Gregory dominated the CMC cross-country championships Friday, claiming the individual title with a 17:45.6. That time helped the Cadets easily outpace every other girls team en route to a championship, as they scored a 43.
— Thomas Johnson’s James Partlow took home the individual boys title at Friday’s CMC cross-country championships with a time of 16:01, nearly 17 seconds ahead of his nearest competitor.
— Zion Ortiz scored three touchdowns in three ways to help MSD football roll over California School for the Deaf, 64-6, on Friday. He rushed for a touchdown, scored on a 69-yard punt return and threw a 56-yard touchdown pass.
— Lexi Standford totaled 27 kills, 11 digs and three blocks in New Life Christian volleyball’s four-set loss to Shalom Academy on Saturday.
— Catoctin girls soccer’s Nicole Andre tallied two unassisted goals to help the Cougars earn their first win of the season, 2-0, over St. James on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.