Each Thursday during the three sports seasons, the News-Post will honor a boys and girls Athlete of the Week and mention others who were in consideration from the previous week of action.
(Oct. 20-26)
BOYS
Thomas McGough, Tuscarora boys soccer
McGough had two goals and an assist Saturday as the Titans won the CMC championship, 3-0, over Middletown and improved to 13-0-1. Additionally, last Thursday, he tallied a hat trick against Linganore.
GIRLS
Kaitlyn McNerney, Urbana field hockey
McNerney had a part in both Urbana goals, scoring one and assisting the other, as the Hawks topped Walkersville 2-1 for the CMC field hockey championship. It was the second time this season Urbana defeated Walkersville by that score. Earlier this month, McNerney scored both goals in her team’s overtime win.
SHOUT OUTS
— Tuscarora’s Madison Slater had a pair of goals as the Titans won the CMC championship Saturday with a 4-1 victory over Brunswick in girls soccer.
— Catoctin volleyball knocked off perennial power Williamsport 3-1 on Thursday, getting double-doubles from Paige Romeril, Annua Belluomo and Rylee Curtis.
— Walkersville’s Olivia Miller scored the game-winner over Middletown in field hockey on Wednesday to capture the CMC Gambrill division crown and put the Lions in the CMC championship game, then added Walkersville’s lone goal in its title-game loss to Urbana on Saturday.
— St. John’s Catholic Prep volleyball player Audrey Spindle had 15 kills with 16 assists as the Vikings defeated John Carroll 3-0 in the IAAM B quarterfinals on Friday.
— The Frederick football team rushed for 334 yards as it defeated Oakdale 35-21 on Friday for the first time since 2012.
— Urbana’s Tatiana Johnson compiled 24 kills, 25 assists, 20 digs and two blocks for the Hawks in a four-set loss to Williamsport on Tuesday.
