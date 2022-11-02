Each week during the three sports seasons, the News-Post will honor a boys and girls Athlete of the Week and mention others who were in consideration from the previous seven days of action.
(Oct. 26-Nov. 1)
BOYS
James Partlow, Thomas Johnson cross-country
The Patriots junior enhanced his standing as a state-title contender by winning the FCPS cross-country championship in 16 minutes, 27.11 seconds last Thursday at Middletown High, marking the second straight title he took after last week’s triumph at the CMC meet.
GIRLS
Caroline Gregory, Frederick cross-country
The Frederick junior maintained her dominance over the county’s girls cross-country runners last Thursday, capturing her third straight county title and spurring her Cadets to their first team county championship since 1993. She finished the course at Middletown High in 18 minutes, 43.86 seconds.
SHOUT OUTS
— Frederick boys soccer’s Zander Templeton provided a pair of second-half goals as the Cadets defeated North Hagerstown 2-1 in the 3A West quarterfinals last Wednesday.
— Middletown volleyball’s Jordan Pryor delivered 12 aces in a 3-1 win over Maryland School for the Deaf last Thursday.
— Catoctin’s Anna Belluomo compiled 21 kills with nine digs in a 3-2 volleyball win over Tuscarora last Thursday.
— Oakdale quarterback Evan Austin was 10-of-11 passing for 111 yards and two touchdowns Friday in a 42-0 win over Tuscarora.
— Urbana receiver Riley Smith caught eight passes for 102 yards while wearing a cast on his fractured left wrist as the Hawks took down rival Linganore 28-13 on Friday night. Urbana wrapped up a No. 1 seed in the playoffs with an 8-1 record.
— Frederick quarterback Brian Mbuthia bounced back from a rough start Friday to toss a pair of touchdowns and run for another in a 50-0 victory over Thomas Johnson that sealed the Cadets’ first undefeated regular season (9-0) since 1968.
— Brunswick’s Nathan Nedrow got a fumble recovery on the goal line and blocked an extra point inside of the final eight minutes to help the Railroaders preserve a 7-6 home win over rival Catoctin on Friday night.
— Cam Baker’s 2-yard TD on a quarterback keeper with 28 seconds left helped lift Middletown’s football team to a 28-21 win over rival Walkersville on Friday night.
— Brunswick girls soccer’s Layke Jensen scored two goals as the Railroaders blanked Williamsport 3-0 on Saturday in the Class 1A regional semifinals. On Tuesday, Brunswick blanked Smithsburg 2-0 to reach the state quarterfinals.
— Middletown boys soccer’s Ashton Smith contributed a pair of goals to pace the Knights’ 3-0 shutout of Oakland Mills on Saturday in the Class 2A West Region semifinals.
— Tuscarora field hockey’s Tori Hampton piled up five assists to go along with one goal as the Titans ousted Thomas Johnson 7-0 on Monday in the 3A West semifinals.
— Catoctin field hockey’s Annie Abruzzese scored a pair of goals Monday as the Cougars eliminated Brunswick 4-2 and reached the Class 1A West final.
— Linganore boys cross-country’s Cole Williamson placed fourth to pace the Lancers in their victory Thursday at the FCPS championships at Middletown. Linganore finished with a score of 72 for the victory.
— Oakdale’s girls soccer team recorded its 13th straight shutout while tying the county record with 15 overall this season in a 2-0 win over Linganore on Tuesday to claim the Class 3A West Region championship. The unbeaten Bears are 14-0-3.
— Tuscarora boys soccer’s Michael Gulla provided an insurance goal as the Titans ousted Oakdale 2-0 Tuesday in the Class 3A West Region final, sending the Titans to the state quarterfinals.
— Brunswick boys soccer goalkeeper Finn McGannon made 10 saves Tuesday to help the Railroaders shut out Clear Spring 3-0 for the Class 1A West Region title, sending them to the state quarterfinals.
