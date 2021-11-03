Each Thursday during the three sports seasons, the News-Post will honor a boys and girls Athlete of the Week and mention others who were in consideration from the previous week of action.
(Oct. 27-Nov. 2)
BOYS
Connor Crum, Catoctin football
The Cougars quarterback completed 9 of 15 passes for 114 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including the game-sealing 52-yard touchdown pass to Brendan Ott in the fourth quarter, as the Cougars beat rival Brunswick 14-8 for their first win of the season on Saturday.
GIRLS
Audrey Spindle, St. John’s volleyball
Spindle contributed nine kills, 11 assists and 10 digs to help the Vikings top St. Mary’s 25-15, 25-17, 25-15 for the IAAM B Conference championship last weekend. The Vikings finished the season 14-3 overall, 9-1 in the conference.
SHOUT OUTS
— Linganore field hockey player Emma Watkins assisted both of her team’s goals, including the game-winner by Reese Wallich with 13:14 left in the contest Monday against Oakdale, as the Lancers’ 2-1 win sent them to the Class 2A West Region I final.
— Brunswick’s Logan Malone assisted the Railroaders’ first goal, then scored the game-winner as they defeated Clear Spring 2-1 to claim the region title Tuesday night in boys soccer action.
— Brunswick’s Alexa Domathoti had two goals to help the Railroaders win their first regional girls soccer crown in nine years with a 3-2 victory over Boonsboro on Tuesday night.
— Oakdale’s Gwen Ladd and Reagan Plate teamed up for an odd overtime goal — Ladd’s pass bounced off the back of Plate and into the net — to defeat Tuscarora in the region final Tuesday night, earning a state tournament berth.
— Oakdale’s Hannah Clagett buried a penalty kick with six minutes left in overtime Friday night to oust Linganore and send the Bears into the Class 3A West Region I final.
— Linganore’s Andrew Young caught five passes for 89 yards and the game-winning touchdown with six minutes to play to help the Lancers cap an unbeaten regular season Saturday by defeating rival Urbana 28-21.
— Linganore senior Jack Sears won the boys individual crown, pacing his Lancers to the team title at Thursday’s FCPS cross-country championships at Old National Pike Park.
— Frederick sophomore Caroline Gregory defended her title, winning her second FCPS cross-country championships of the calendar year Thursday, finishing almost 30 seconds ahead of her closest pursuer.
— Urbana’s girls cross-country team had all five of its scoring runners finish in the top 11 as the Hawks won their fifth straight FCPS championship.
