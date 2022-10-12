Each week during the three sports seasons, the News-Post will honor a boys and girls Athlete of the Week and mention others who were in consideration from the previous seven days of action.
(Oct. 5-11)
BOYS
Hunter Thompson, Oakdale football
The 6-foot-3 junior receiver snagged three touchdown passes from Evan Austin among his five catches for 168 yards on Friday as the tandem propelled the Bears past Gwynn Park, 38-13.
GIRLS
Reagan Warsing, Thomas Johnson volleyball
The 5-foot-9 junior outside hitter rang up 12 kills, nine aces and eight digs as the Patriots defeated Frederick 3-1 last Thursday. She then had 17 kills, 19 digs and four aces to lead a 3-2 comeback victory Tuesday over Tuscarora.
SHOUT OUTS
— Frederick’s Caroline Gregory remained undefeated in cross-country races this season as she paced her Cadets to their fifth invitational victory last Wednesday at the Tidewater Fall Classic.
— Walkersville field hockey’s Olivia Miller led the Lions to a 2-1 win over perennial county power Urbana last Thursday, tying a school record along the way. She scored both of her team’s goals, the second of which gave her 32 for her career, matching WHS grad Liz Pardo’s mark. Then, on Tuesday, she broke the record with both goals in a 2-0 win over Linganore.
— Walkersville boys soccer’s Logan Reese scored a goal with 5 minutes left last Thursday and the Lions held strong for a 3-2 win over Smithsburg.
— Tuscarora girls soccer goalkeeper Laney Barton made 14 saves in the Titans’ 2-1 win over North Hagerstown last Thursday.
— Urbana’s Claire Thompson tallied 12 kills, 10 digs, a block and an ace in a volleyball sweep of Linganore last Thursday.
— MSD volleyball’s Jade Macedo piled up 10 kills, 23 assists, 11 digs and 5 aces Tuesday in a 3-0 win over the FCA Bravehearts. Last Thursday against Mount Airy Christian, she collected 10 kills, 12 assists, six digs, five aces and a block in a 3-1 victory.
— Oakdale field hockey’s Lillie Kodrin recorded a trio of unassisted goals as the Bears downed Catoctin 3-0 last Thursday, then she tallied the lone goal in a 1-0 victory Monday against Frederick.
— Frederick boys soccer’s Edilson Barbosa tallied a pair of goals, including the game-winner with about 5 minutes left in overtime, to defeat Thomas Johnson 4-3 last Thursday.
— Catoctin golf’s Peyton Cramer and Jordan Moore each shot 38 as the Cougars topped a four-team meet against three Washington County schools last Thursday.
— Brunswick’s defense produced a thrilling goal-line stand in the final minute, with the fourth-down stop coming with 12 seconds left, as the Railroaders clinched a 21-17 football win over Liberty on the road Friday.
— Frederick running back Tae Anderson used a tackle-breaking, 73-yard touchdown run to give the Cadets some separation from Walkersville on Friday night in their 21-0 victory, which sent them to 6-0.
— Brunswick quarterback Ethan Houck threw a 35-yard TD strike to Isaac Herbert and ran for a 45-yard score in the Roaders’ win over Liberty on Friday.
— Middletown running back Carson Smith had his second straight game with more than 200 yards rushing, going for 207 and two touchdowns in a 24-19 loss to Urbana on Friday night.
— Thomas Johnson’s James Partlow ran to another cross-country victory Saturday, this one on his home course as he topped the field at the Patriot Invitational in 16 minutes, 17.85 seconds.
— Urbana’s girls cross-country team prevailed at the 10-team Patriot Invitational on Saturday, scoring 72 points and being paced by Ivy Coldren’s third-place finish.
— Brunswick’s Luke Adams shot a 4-under 68 at Monday’s District 1 golf championships, leading all classifications and qualifying for the 2A-1A state tournament, along with the rest of his team.
— Urbana’s Minh Le won the 4A-3A title at Monday’s District 1 golf championships, leading his Hawks to victory and a berth in the state tournament.
— Linganore’s Sadie Gladhill had 26 digs and nine aces in a 3-2 volleyball win Monday over South Hagerstown.
— Walkersville field hockey goalkeeper Alia Winterle set a Lions single-season record with her fifth shutout with their 2-0 win Tuesday against Walkersville. She made five saves in the game.
— Frederick boys soccer’s Zander Templeton scored a double-overtime goal to give the Cadets a 2-1 victory over Urbana on Tuesday.
— Tuscarora’s Julia Morales assisted on four goals Tuesday in the Titans’ 8-0 win over Thomas Johnson in girls soccer.
— Tuscarora field hockey’s Tori Hampton had a goal and an assist in a 4-0 win over Brunswick last Thursday, then had a goal Tuesday as the Titans beat Catoctin 2-0.
