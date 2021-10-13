Each Thursday during the three sports seasons, the News-Post will honor a boys and girls Athlete of the Week and mention others who were in consideration from the previous week of action.
(Oct. 6-12)
BOYS
Taejon Anderson, Frederick football
The sophomore running back etched his name in the Frederick High School football record book with tive touchdowns and helped deliver one of the Cadets’ biggest victories in well over a decade as they defeated Walkersville 49-28 on Friday, improving to 5-1.
GIRLS
Paige Romeril, Catoctin volleyball
The junior had nine kills, 14 digs and six blocks Thursday as the Cougars defeated Clear Spring 3-1 in a volleyball match that included a 33-31 win in the first set. Then, on Monday, she had 18 kills in a 3-1 win over Walkersville.
SHOUT OUTS
Chase Borntreger scored all three goals for the Patriots (3-4) in their 3-1 intracity girls soccer victory over Frederick on Thursday night.
Kaitlyn McNerney scored both Urbana goals, including the game winner in overtime against Walkersville on Tuesday in field hockey action. Her game-winner was assisted by Amanda Talbott, who on Friday tallied all four Urbana goals, one in each quarter, as the Hawks blanked Oakdale 4-0.
Oakdale’s Stefan Rich had five tackles for loss and three sacks while filling in at nose tackle as the Bears blanked Gwynn Park 47-0 on Friday.
Linganore’s Carolina Perrone finished second, pacing the Lancers girls cross-country team to the title at the five-team Patriot Invitational on Saturday.
Middletown’s Baron Ropp was the top finisher from Frederick County in the boys race of Saturday’s 19-team Maryland XC Invitational, placing seventh in the meet.
Frederick’s Caroline Gregory placed second in the girls race at the 30-team Gettysburg Invitational on Saturday, helping the Cadets take eighth out of 30 teams.
Walkersville girls soccer player Annabelle Batt was involved on four of the Lions’ five goals Monday, recording one goal and three assists in a 5-2 victory over Catoctin.
New Life volleyball player Lexi Standford compiled 27 kills, seven blocks, 16 digs and three aces as the Rams defeated Cumberland Valley in five sets on Tuesday.
