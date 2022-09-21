Each week during the three sports seasons, the News-Post will honor a boys and girls Athlete of the Week and mention others who were in consideration from the previous seven days of action.
(Sept. 14-20)
BOYS Kyle Walker, Linganore soccer
The senior single-handedly rallied Linganore boys soccer past North Hagerstown last Thursday, netting a hat trick after halftime. He scored the overtime winner in a 3-2 victory.
GIRLS Olivia Miller, Walkersville field hockey
The senior scored three unanswered goals for the Lions in last Thursday’s 4-1 win over Catoctin. She then scored the Lions’ lone goal in a 1-0 win over Oakdale on Tuesday.
SHOUT OUTS
— Urbana field hockey’s Amanda Talbott scored three times in the third quarter Monday to lead the Hawks to a 3-0 shutout of Linganore.
— Oakdale’s Hunter Thompson caught five passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns in Friday night’s 42-21 win over Middletown football.
— On an emotional Thursday night last week following the passing of Ella Bresee, Urbana senior hitter Claire Thompson paced the Hawks to a victory over Walkersville with 13 kills, three digs, an ace and a block.
— Julia Osborne led Frederick field hockey in its first victory of the season last Wednesday, scoring two goals and adding two assists in an 8-0 blowout win over Glen Burnie. The next day, Osborne scored twice in a 6-0 win over Brunswick.
— Jade Macedo tallied 16 assists, 15 aces, seven kills and two digs in MSD volleyball’s win over Mercersburg Academy last Wednesday.
— Fredy Hernandez tallied a hat trick for Middletown boys soccer last Thursday, leading an offensive explosion in a 9-3 win over Catoctin.
— Minnie Ricketts racked up 25 assists in New Life volleyball’s sweep of Faith Christian Academy last Thursday. The next day, she had 39 assists and 13 digs in a four-set win over Grace Academy.
— Lexi Standford tallied 14 aces and 13 kills in New Life volleyball’s sweep of Faith Christian Academy last Thursday. On Friday, she had 30 kills, 21 digs and two blocks in a win over Grace Academy.
— Drew Hutchins rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries to help St. John’s Catholic Prep football blow past Central Maryland Christian 41-0 on Saturday.
— Thomas Johnson’s James Partlow claimed victory Saturday in the Large School division at the Bull Run Invitational, one of the state’s biggest regular-season cross-country meets. His time of 16:26.1 was tied for the sixth fastest finish of the day among all boys.
— Frederick’s Caroline Gregory won the Medium Schools race at Saturday’s Bull Run Invitational with a 19:12, the sixth best time of the day among all girls. She led the Cadets to the team victory.
— Ethan Guettler rushed seven times for 194 yards and three touchdowns in MSD footballs’ 44-0 win over Model Secondary School for the Deaf on Saturday. Guettler also had eight tackles.
— Middletown’s Kate Stamper scored in double overtime on Friday to break a scoreless tie and beat Oakdale field hockey 1-0.
— Thomas Johnson goalkeeper Callie Morgan had 33 saves in the team’s loss to Urbana field hockey on Friday.
— Hannah Hitchner led the Frederick Force with 19 assists and seven digs in Friday’s three-set sweep of Covenant Life volleyball. It was the Force’s 20th straight
regular-season win.
— Goalkeeper Zoe Theologou finished with 11 saves for Linganore field hockey in Thursday’s tie with Tuscarora. Then, she stopped 12 shots in three quarters Monday against Urbana.
— Linganore’s Ethan Arneson rushed for 170 yards on 34 attempts in Friday’s bounceback win over Walkersville.
— Catoctin’s Connor Crum scored touchdowns three different ways against Thomas Johnson on Friday. He found the end zone passing, receiving and rushing while adding a 69-yard interception return and kicking four extra points.
— Brunswick girls soccer’s Atiya Jackson tallied a hat trick — including a jaw-dropping goal in which she whipped the ball out of the air and into the back of the Walkersville goal — during a 4-1 win on Tuesday night.
— Tuscarora’s Nick Stevenson scored two goals in the first half to help the Titans remain undefeated (5-0) by beating Urbana 5-2 on Tuesday.
— Oakdale’s Molly Stevenson had 19 kills along with 13 digs for her first career double-double to lead the Bears to a 3-1 win over visiting Linganore on Tuesday.
