Each Thursday during the three sports seasons, the News-Post will honor a boys and girls Athlete of the Week and mention others who were in consideration from the previous week of action.
ATHLETES OF THE WEEK (Sept. 15-21)
BOYS
Travon Neal, Frederick football
Neal’s quartet of touchdowns — not to mention his three interceptions — paced the Cadets’ 63-7 walloping of Wheaton on Friday night. Neal, a junior receiver/defensive back, caught seven passes for 162 yards and three touchdowns and returned a punt 45 yards for a touchdown.
GIRLS
Payton Troxell, Catoctin girls soccer
Troxell scored two unassisted goals to lead Catoctin to its first win of the season and a rare victory over Middletown on Tuesday night in Thurmont.
SHOUT OUTS
n Oakdale golfer Elizabeth Tucci followed up her girls title in the FCPS tournament with an overall individual championship in the 2A/1A district event, shooting a 73 on Tuesday in Hagerstown. It was her third straight win at districts.
n Tuscarora soccer goalie Mia Hill made nine saves in a 2-0 shutout of Walter Johnson on Saturday. Hill and the Titans have not allowed a goal this season through six games.
n Ivy Coldren placed seventh at the Bull Run Invitational at Hereford High on Saturday, leading her Urbana girls to the large school team championship with 83 points.
n Brunswick defensive back Isaac Herbert had a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown, spurring the Railroaders to a 21-13 win over Boonsboro on Friday night.
n St. John’s boys soccer player RJ Kelley had a hat trick, including the game-winner with 5 minutes left in the game as the Vikings defeated Cristo Rey Jesuit 3-2 on Friday.
n Linganore running back Ethan Arneson rushed for 208 yards and a touchdown as the Lancers took down Walkersville 25-12 on Friday night.
n Oakdale’s Cam Dorner had six catches for 177 yards, including a touchdown, to help the Bears beat Middletown 34-19 on Friday night.
n MSD’s Citrine Lummer racked up 31 kills in a five-set loss to Mount Airy Christian on Tuesday. She also helped the Orioles reach the semifinals of the Oakdale Invitational on Saturday.
n Tuscarora’s Justine Winkler served 10 aces to go with 23 assists in her new position as a setter during the Titans’ volleyball sweep of Frederick on Tuesday night.
